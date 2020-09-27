There is a new teaser from the Breath of the Wild sequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Nintendo mocking I will share the expanded look. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity We played the game at Tokyo Game Show 2020 this weekend and it definitely delivered our promise.

During the live broadcast of the trade show, producers Yosuke Hayashi and Masaki Furusawa joined the director Ryota Matsushita at a digital event to showcase a new video of Hack and Slasher. She seemed to be on the latest Zelda instalment.

It’s not as long as the video I shared on TGS, but it has an appetizing teaser (Longer snippet You can also find it online. Thank you. VGC):

“Unlike previous Hyrule Warriors games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was developed in close collaboration with the Zelda team at every stage of the process, including gameplay direction, graphics, worlds, and every conversation,” Hayashi explained. Presented by Age of Calamity.

“And while we maintained the unique gameplay style of the Warriors series with exciting 1v1,000 battles and a variety of playable characters, it became the only game to experience the world 100 years before The Legend’s event. of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Direct.”

Hack and Slasher, inspired by Dynasty Warriors, will be launching on Nintendo Switch on November 20th, 2020.

Regarding Breath of the Wild 2 ? Nintendo mentioned it a few weeks ago, but admitted that it has nothing to share yet.

Zelda Producer Eiji Aonuma said, “The development team is working hard to make the vast world we enjoyed in the original game even more impressive. We have to wait a little longer for more updates to be available.” Said at the time.