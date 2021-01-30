‘There is no place for a political agenda during an epidemic,’ says the head of Nature and Co-Economia

CEO Natura & Co., Roberto Marx, Brazilian people do not believe that there are answers to the situation of dissatisfaction and frustration over the delay in vaccination and the economic situation of the country Indictment Of the President Jair Bolzano. On the contrary, he defends a coalition movement. He also called on the United States, Europe and China to focus on the ecological agenda, and for Brazil and Latin America to follow suit.

“At a time when humanity is facing both epidemic and environmental crises, there is not much room for a competitive agenda or a political agenda. There must be an alliance, everyone is playing in the same direction,” the executive said in an exclusive interview. Estado / Broadcasting About your participation World Economic Forum Davos, this year takes place in virtual form International spread.

Although the country’s fiscal deficit is worrying, it is favorable for continuity Emergency assistance Until people are immunized to the point where economic recovery naturally takes place. For Mobilizing the private sector in purchasing vaccines, The executive says as long as the priorities of the Integrated Health Organization (SUS) are respected. “We do not want to buy vaccines to give priority to vaccinations for Natura staff.” Below are the highlights of the interview.

In the Davos forum, you mentioned the importance of joint action by companies and governments in support of the green economy. What is your analysis of the situation in Brazil?

We notice the change that has just begun The United States entered into the Paris Agreement Already the US government has put forward a very aggressive agenda regarding environmental goals. This is very positive. Similarly, Europe already has a very strong agenda and is very much in line with environmental goals. By 2060 China will automatically enter and set a zero carbon emissions target. We welcome governments, and I think Latin America should be more relevant to these agendas than Brazil. This is very important. For this to happen, there is no doubt that there must be work and partnership between the private sector and the government in all three sectors.

What?

The first is to pursue science-based goal efforts. The second is to create a model with common measurements and indicators. One of the challenges is that it is not yet clear exactly what we are going to measure and how to measure. What I put (At the Davos Forum) The importance of this work is to create a model with easy goals and indicators so that progress can be made and everyone can speak the same language. Third and perhaps most important: transparency. We need clear guidelines for resource allocation and accountability concessions. Governments, the private sector and the financial markets need to be clear about attracting capital so that they can invest in companies that are operating in the right direction, and we can maximize and scale initiatives so that they happen quickly and extensively.

During the Davos Forum, you mentioned the importance of companies adopting environmental metrics with the same weight of financial indicators. What would it be like?

We consider and want the quarterly results of companies to be consistent with the environmental agenda, whether or not it has suffered losses. Companies must report their progress to the carbon index. Governments should do the same homework. I think if we can work with science-based goals, clear tools, common goals and indicators, transparency and motivation mechanisms and clear responsibility, we can create and achieve the goals we need as a community, government and private initiative. . I heard a lot of people talking about this during the forum.

You also said that the large number of companies operating on behalf of Amazon would help protect the region. How does Natura lead or involve this movement?

In the last 20 years of experience Amazon, Natura protected 1.8 million trees. Our goal for the next ten years is to reach 3 million. It is half the size of the Netherlands, but it is still small. We need more companies that think the same way, bring science, work and respect local communities so they can have the economic growth to sustain the forest. It is important for companies in other sectors to think Biodiversity, In the bio-economy. We all need to do it more and more fast. If we take back to the example of what is happening in the US government, in five days, they have already put forward a sustainable agenda that I think has never been put in such a heroic way and that it shows the importance of the theme. This sense of urgency and call for community, institutions and governments to work together is crucial.

Brazil has lost the confidence of foreign investors in the Bolsanaro government because it has set aside this agenda and shown no commitment to environmental policies. How did you feel at the Davos forum?

I think this is a good opportunity for Brazil to put itself in the process now. The Vice President Hamilton Morano spoke (At the Davos Forum) The importance of private initiative, Of the bio-economy. I think this is positive. Not only Brazil, but Latin America now has the opportunity to further insert itself into these new waves, with the United States, Europe, and China, which for years have been somewhat anti-government. I see Vice President Mora’s own position positively. We have more to do. Brazil and Latin America need to be more involved in this dialogue and in these obligations.

Can you already see any change in the opinion of the international investor regarding Brazil?

At least we did not feel about our investors, there is no negative reaction as Natura has a key role to play. What we have heard, again, is the importance of insertion, having an agenda, and I see in a positive way what is happening in the world right now. This provides the most important condition for Brazil and Latin America to be included in this agenda. We will do everything we can to help with that. We are already doing that, we are talking to Vice President Mario, and we will continue to do that.

Brazil entered the second wave of Covit-19. What action does the private sector expect from public sector officials to deal with this new chapter of the crisis?

The Brazilian government had important relief efforts during the critical period. I think the crisis will last longer than everyone thought. Therefore, it is important for governments to continue to understand and act on demands and needs. For example, the US government is already considering another aid package. Europe has already discussed this. This is because the world has seen mutations in the virus and things that have brought about the great challenge of control. Another feature is the vaccine. Brazil has a history of successful vaccination, a model public organization. Brazil should be a role model in this regard because it has always been. We have an opportunity to really exercise this profession with an integrated health system of effective vaccination. It is important to know what the private sector can do to help the government in this sense, but within that lies the role of the government. The good news is, vaccines work.

What about the business environment, the downturn in economic activity or the country’s financial situation at the moment?

You should always look at both. It is important to look at this Unemployment, Recession and fall in economic activity, but there is no way not to look at the outlook Lack of funding. Somehow, the whole world sees these two sides: as in the first case, keeping the economy active with all the restrictions should be a priority at the moment, but at the same time think about the general shortage and how to get around it. It was a difficult job to find around the world, but for now, there is no doubt. It is most appropriate to maintain economic activity while the immunization area is in place.

A new round of emergency assistance is under discussion. Given the current state of Brazilian public debt, what is your opinion on the extent of the benefit?

The first concern is to keep the economy and emergency aid as an important matter, especially until the immunization level is reached to re-normalize life and the economy. Concerns about shortages and debt are very pertinent. This is not an easy equation globally or in Brazil. What we have noticed in the world is that maintaining certain types of income and economic activities is a priority. The hypothesis is that if this does not happen, the effect will be more perverse in the long run on the economy and government accounts.

How to evaluate the possibility of purchasing vaccines from the private sector? Does Nature participate in these discussions?

Our position is very simple. We must respect the priorities that come from the health system for vaccination. That is, respect those who need the vaccine first according to age or health conditions. We should not discriminate in income. This is very important. (About) Participation in private initiative, we will remain open until this is respected. We do not want to buy vaccines to give priority to Natura staff. By 2021, with the expectation that everyone will be vaccinated, we want to set scientific and medical priorities regarding vaccination. But we do not want to change the order, we want to follow the order defined by the health system.

There is high dissatisfaction in Brazil with the government’s effectiveness in epidemics, the delay in vaccinations, and the world advancing on immunizations. Mr. What about the possibility of an indictment of President Jair Bolsanaro?

This level of dissatisfaction and frustration is happening in many parts of the world, not just in Brazil. The UK is going through a very difficult time and Germany has imposed strict restrictions. This sense of frustration associated with vaccines and their distribution methods is no exception in Brazil, and the world is learning to cope with this distribution. That common sense should be present in all public contexts, but with an agenda of how we are going to solve it. At a time when humanity is facing both epidemic and environmental crisis, there is not much room for a competitive agenda or a political agenda. There has to be an alliance, everyone is playing in the same direction. Because the themes are so serious and so important. We must not have a competitive lens, corporate side or political agenda for these issues that endanger humanity.

If so, accusation is not a good solution, is it?

I do not want to be on the policy agenda. Brazil is not the only country dealing with this climate of discontent. The way to approach it is to seek a solution in a collective and multilateral way, not with conflicting rivalries or political agendas.