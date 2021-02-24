There was secret news in the robot parachute that landed on Mars

Systems engineer Ian Clark used the binary code to spell “Dare Mighty Things” on orange and white strips on a 21-meter parachute, where he added GPS coordinates for mission headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“Dare Mighty Things”, or Portuguese “bold powerful things” is a phrase uttered to former US President Theodore Roosevelt, and a magic in the lab adorns many walls of the city.

The trick is to “try to find a way to mark it, but don’t make it too clear,” said Ian Clark.

Engineers wanted an unusual shape in high-tech fabric to learn how the parachute gained orientation during the corridor. Turning this into a secret message is “super fun,” the systems engineer said today.

According to Ian Clark, only six people knew the coded message before “Perseverance” landed, waiting for parachute images to return to Earth to launch a teaser at a press conference on Monday.

It only took a few hours for space fans to find out, and next time Ian Clark admitted he needed to be “a little more creative”.

Another situation that is not known to everyone until landing is that perseverance has been on the rise for years with a plate representing the five NASA Mars robots – similar to the family car decals found on Earth.

NASA’s “diligence” robot landed on the surface of Mars at 8:56 pm on Thursday to take samples of Lisbon, soil and other elements of the planet.

The landing of the aeronautics and space administration (NASA) drone “Perseverance” was broadcast on social networks Twitter and YouTube and NASA’s official website in Lisbon from 19:15.

These activities were coordinated from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at La Cassada Flintridge, California (USA).

The signal from Mars took just ten minutes to reach Earth, which means that when the team responsible for coordinating the “diligence” landing received the robot landing information, the device would have been on the ground for several minutes.

Collected specimens should not come to Earth before the start of the next decade.

24 hours after the “diligence” arrived, NASA released a photo of the moment the diligence landed on the surface of the planet.

The first sounds were released from the surface of Mars on Monday, taken by a robotic vehicle, making it possible to distinguish a Martian “air of wind”.

Many previous missions have not attempted to pick up sounds from the “Red Planet” surface.

Diligence is fitted with two microphones, the main one is the super game located on the sophisticated camera, the other is not yet operational.

Even today, NASA has released the first images of diligence on Mars, in which the entry of Mars into the atmosphere and the descent of the supersonic parachute can be observed until the vehicle’s contact with the planet’s surface forms a cloud. Red powder.

