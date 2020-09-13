Home sport These are Super Bowl LV favorites.

Sep 13, 2020
John Tatum, CEO of Genesco Sports, explains how the NFL operates with the return of football and how the coronavirus has changed.

that much Kansas City Chiefs They are trying to join the elite group of the NFL franchise who have achieved a difficult achievement of winning consecutive Super Bowls. Repeated wins will be the first team after the 2005 season.

The Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers as a comeback fashion at the Super Bowl LIV in February. It was the team’s second Super Bowl Championship.

Only seven groups have won the Super Bowl for two consecutive seasons, and the Green Bay Packers started the trend with a Super Bowl I win in 1967 and a win next season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have won consecutive titles in the 1975 and 1976 seasons and are the most impressive group to win again in the 1979 and 1980 seasons.

Miami Dolphins hosted the Lombardi Trophy for consecutive seasons early in the history of the franchise.

This list continues with the San Francisco 49ers (1989-1990), Dallas Cowboys (1993-1994), Denver Broncos (1998-1999) and New England Patriots (2004-2005).

Below are some of the popular titles to win the Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

**

Seattle Seaweed (+1200)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for the NFL football screaming in Seattle on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (AP photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scored a huge number of winning 2nd Team All-Pro picks in 2019, but couldn’t join for the Seahawks who missed another NFC Championship match after passing over to Green Bay Packers last season. It will be difficult to pass the top NFC teams in Seattle this season.

**

New Orleans Saints (+1000)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 9, throws the ball at the NFL football training camp in New Orleans on Saturday, August 29, 2020. (David Grunfeld / The Advocate via AP, Pool)

The New Orleans Saints were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, but it was heartbreaking when they lost to Minnesota Vikings in the wildcard round of the playoffs. It might be the last chance Drew Brees gets to the Super Bowl to win another ring.

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (+1000)

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers wears a football hairband at the opening of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football match held in Marlins Park in Miami on Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP photo / David J. Phillip)

The San Francisco 49ers are attempting an almost impossible feat of winning the Super Bowl after a year of shortage. San Francisco will try to avoid the Super Bowl hangover this season. They were the best teams in the Super Bowl LIV during the third of the last quarter.

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS (+500)

File-Baltimore Raven Squaterback Rama Jackson (8) makes the second half of the NFL Division Playoffs football match against the Tennessee Titans in Baltimore on Saturday, January 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Nick Wass, file)

Baltimore Ravens topped the NFL last year, and league MVP Lamar Jackson recently hit one of the best regular seasons in quarterback. Baltimore hasn’t been able to qualify for the AFC title game after a great season in 2019. They will try to correct their mistakes.

**

Kansas City Cheese (+450)

FILE-February 2, 2020 In the file photo, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Ma Holmes, 15, passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football match in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

Patrick Mahomes is ready to be the face of the NFL moving forward, and the Chiefs have the potential to become the next dynasty in the league. The team has allowed the best players to compete for the championship.

Other Favorites: Dallas Cowboys (+1200), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200), Philadelphia Eagles (+2500), Green Bay Packers (+3000) and New England Patriots (+4000).

**

Odds courtesy Las Vegas Insider.

