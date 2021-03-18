These are the controls for the VR PlayStation 5

Without waiting for three weeks, a post on the official PlayStation blog informed the community that the brand is in the process of planning its next VR device. PlayStation 5. It was aware of Sony’s commitment to virtual reality and sent the message that without showing pictures of the device, the VR in home consoles is far from being buried.

Even today no one is waiting Presented, and with pictures, Commands that we can use with the device. Hitachi Nishino once again lifted the veil on what we could expect from the VR PlayStation 5.

Here are some details of the controller for VR PlayStation 5

“Our new VR controller is designed to be similar to our mission to achieve a deeper presence and create a greater sense of immersion in the experiences of virtual reality ”. The controller is based on the innovations we have provided with DualSense, which changes the way games ‘feel’ on the PlayStation 5 and reveals a new way to experience the touch feel. Now we bring that invention to virtual reality games”.

The new controller has a spherical shape and will allow the player to feel virtual reality like never before because the devices already have many features and qualities that are brought about by dual sense such as adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and tactile recognition.

Nishino continued and strengthened, “We’re very excited about this controller, but what’s important now is how video game creators will use its features to create new VR experiences for the next generation.”,

Of course, Sony has sparked the appetite of players by saying that it will continue to share news about this device.

Can PlayStation bury moving commands at once?