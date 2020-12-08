These lone drivers found love in locking up during the holidays

Fearing catfish, Pumpkin patiently waited for Harris’ Cornish home to come to his home in SEA LIFE Scarborough.
Although introducing these voters is a bit nervous and difficult, it is best for the male to go within the woman’s boundaries so he can easily submit to her.
The couple initially went to a rental hotel where they were able to get to know each other personally, SEA LIFE reported. Now things go with swimming.
As their bond grew, they took the next steps and received the keys to their eternal home. Guests at SEA LIFE Scarborough can now meet the adorable Otter couple.
Although Harris has to say goodbye to his family at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, he continues to be with them through WhatsApp.
“We’re glad Pumpkin and Harris are making good progress, and he settled in very quickly,” said Tamara Cooper, Cornish Seal Sanctuary Superintendent.
SEA LIFE Fisheries reopened on December 2 with comprehensive safety measures including online booking, advanced cleaning, personal safety equipment and community distance.