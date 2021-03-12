Home sport They are already asking Diego Talot to return to Manchester United: ″ It was brilliant

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
This Thursday, the Portuguese side made a good appearance in the fight between the “Red Demons” and Milan (1-1).

“Taped” by Aaron von-Pisakca at Manchester United, Diego Talot was credited to Milan earlier this season, to boost momentum, and now there are those who are asking the Portuguese side to return to Old Trafford next season.

The demand was made clear by former midfielder and “Red Devils” legend Paul Scholes, who commented on the match between the English team and the Italian team on Thursday (1-1) in the first leg of Europa’s round 16 of the league.

The former FC Porto played on the left side of defense, but he deserves the praise of the former English international.

“He [Dalot] He seems like a good guy to me, speaks well. He made the right choice to play in a big club. It can only do you good. Today he performed in a different position than usual, but even his left foot crosses were brilliant. I think he did everything he could to do defensively, “he began by referring to Sholes, pointing the young international for Portugal to a spot on the Soulschauger squad for 2021/22:

“I think he will be back at the end of the season. The pre-season will be a great time for him. He needs to put pressure on Van-Pisa. We know that they are different players, Van-Pisa is a better defender, but Talot is more of a quality to attack him. I think this is a decision for the coach, “the former footballer told the PD Sport Channel.

