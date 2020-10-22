‘They Call Me Beijing Barry’

Former Democratic President at a rally today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Barack Obama, Referring to the recently discovered Republican President’s Chinese bank account. Donald Trump.

“He’s been reported in the last 48 hours,” Obama said, “but he knows he’s been doing business with China, because he has a secret bank account in China.” ㅏ New York Times story Trump International Hotel Management (TIHM) found that it paid China $188,561 in taxes from 2013 to 2015, pushing for a potential licensing agreement.

“How is it possible?” Obama said, “If you had a secret bank account in China when running for reelection, can you imagine? … Fox News would have been a little worried about it. They would have called me Beijing Barry.”

Obama mentioned September times Knight claiming trump In 2016 and 2017, it paid only $750 in tax to the IRS., Trump campaign denied as “fake news”.

“He may be sending more money to foreign governments than he pays in the United States,” Obama added. “Listen, my first job was at Baskin Robbins when I was 18 years old. I think I would have paid more taxes. I sprinkled ice cream that year.”

The Trump organization’s attorney Alan Gartner said of this bank account: “No transaction, transaction or other business activity has been materialized, and the office remains inactive since 2015. The bank account is still open, but it has never been used for any other purpose. “

TIHM also holds direct ownership of the THC China Development Company, which experienced an “abnormally large surge” of $17.5 million in revenue for “administrative fees and other contract payments” in 2017. Millions of dollars have been more than the company’s income over the past five years. It is also reported that in 2017, Trump withdrew $15.1 million from the company’s capital account.

Reports on Trump’s Chinese accounts came as his reelection campaigns were criticized. Hunter biden, Son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Of Corrupt business deal in China.

Trump’s Chinese account also took place during the Trump administration’s 23-month ongoing trade war with China, which so far imposes billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s imports from countries.

June US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said the Trump administration “Separate” yourself from China. Separation is the process of completely separating the economy and supply chain of the two countries, and doing so will bring a major change to the US-China relationship.

But US signed a trade agreement with China, In early January, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the deal broke down, and Trump repeatedly criticized the Chinese government.

Newsweek I contacted the Trump campaign for comment.