Thiago Monteiro fights, but loses to Russia at Australian Open – sports

Thiago Monteiro fought a lot on Wednesday night (10), but could not defeat Russian Andrey Rublev. The world number 8 beat the Brazilian tennis player by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 6/4, 6/4 and 7/6 (10/8), in 2h08min of confrontation, for the second round of the ‘Australian Open.

Despite the setback, Brazil’s No. 1 and No. 74 in the world recorded their best campaign in the first Grand Slam of the season. So far, he had only achieved victories in the qualifying phase. This year he won in the first round of the main bracket and stopped in his second game in Melbourne.

The only Brazilian to compete in the main singles bracket, the 26-year-old tennis player is expected to move up one position in the standings to 73rd, which will be his best career ranking so far. Rublev, for his part, will now face veteran Spain Feliciano López, currently 65th in the world.

Despite the score defined in direct sets, the duel between Monteiro and Rublev was marked by balance. With technical superiority, the Russian managed to take advantage in the most decisive points, mainly in the home stretch of the first two sets, when the Brazilian showed mental fatigue and fell in production.

In the starting set, Rublev started better and got the only serve break of the set early. In the second partial, Monteiro raised the bar and equalized the confrontation. The break in the Brazilian’s swing in Game 9 gave way.

The third set was the most balanced. It was no accident that it ended without breaking up. Rublev started to press and Monteiro had to save three break points to avoid losing his serve. The same thing happened with the Russian, already in the home stretch of the partial – the Brazilian had four set points.

In the tie-break, Monteiro took the lead, but allowed the turn. Despite this, he fought, to the point of saving two match points, but the Russian returned to technically win on the field and confirmed his favoritism.

Rublev finished the match with 45 winning balls, against 25 from the Brazilian. But the balance has been maintained in chess. While the Russian made 37 unforced errors, Monteiro scored 35.

Eliminated in singles, Monteiro will still compete in doubles. In partnership with John Millman, it will make its debut this Thursday at local time. They will face Argentines Federico Coria and Diego Schwartzman.

By the same pair, Brazil are still represented by Bruno Soares and Marcelo Melo, playing with their respective partners. Marcelo Demoliner was eliminated at the start. On the women’s side, Luisa Stefani will still play for the first round.









