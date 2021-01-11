This Afternoon Session: Monday, January 11 (11/01) This Afternoon Session: Monday, January 11 (11/01) Which Movie Will Play | Life & Art – People

“Johnson Family Holiday” is a film for the afternoon session on Monday, January 11 (Photo: Revelation)



“Johnson Family Vacation” will be shown on TV Globo on Monday, January 11 (January 11) at 3 p.m.. Directed by Christopher Erskine, it is a comedy for the whole family.

The annual reunion of the family in Missouri, USA is the perfect opportunity for the Johnson family to come together. On a road trip, Father Nate (Cedric the Entertainer) sees the opportunity to get closer with the children and his wife.

Instead, he has to convince Dorothy (Vanessa Williams), Nikki (Solange Knowles), DJ (Bo Wow) and Destiny (KP Soleil) who are not in the mood for the tour. After a while, everyone agrees to participate.

What these five characters do not expect is that a simple journey can cause many obstacles. In addition to family friction, there are other unforeseen events, such as problems with police officers.

The American production is only Christopher Erskine, the director for the cinema. Released in 2004, the film stars Cedric The Entertainer, Vanessa Williams, Bo Wow and Shannon Elizabeth.

Next week, the afternoon session will feature: “Daddy’s Penguins” on Tuesday, the 12th; Wednesday the 13th “Shrek 2”; Thursday “Paper Dreams” on the 14th; And “Miss Sympathy” on Friday the 15th.

Check out the trailer for the film, which will be shown at this afternoon’s session



This afternoon’s session

Johnson Family Vacation

When: Today, Monday, January 11 (January 11) at 3 p.m.

Where: On the open channel of TV Globo