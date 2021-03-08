This Afternoon Session: This Movie On TV Globo This Monday, March 8 (08/03) This Afternoon Session: Find Out Which Movie Will Be Shown On TV Globo This Monday, March 8 (03/08) | Life & Art – People

The film ‘Happiness: The Name of Victory’ for the afternoon session on Monday, March 8 (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)



The movie “Joy: O Nom Do Sucheso” will be shown on TV Globo on Monday, March 8 (March 8) at 3 pm today.. David O. Directed by Russell, it is a theatrical feature.

Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence) is a smart young woman, but many tragedies occur in her life, preventing her from having a successful life from the beginning.

Divorced and the mother of two, he lives in his parents’ home, In a poor area of ​​New York, separated. In the basement of the house, lives her ex-husband Tony (Edgar Ramares).

Despite having a complex family, the girl has been a creative person since childhood. Among his many discoveries, Divided into a cleaning wipe that can do “miracles”.

If you find a way to sell your product, product marketing is happening. He will soon become one of the best entrepreneurs in America..

Released in 2015, the film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Adgar Ramores, Diane Lott, Virginia Matson, Isabella Rosellini and Elizabeth Rome.

Next week, the afternoon session will show: “Robbery at Height” on Tuesday, 9; 10, Wednesday “Romeo and Juliet”; And “No Reservation” on Thursday, 11th. Table 12 was not published on Friday at the time of preparation of this article.

Check out the trailer for the film, which will be shown at this afternoon’s session

This afternoon’s session

Happiness: The name of success

When: Today, Monday, March 8 (08/03), at 3 p.m.

Where: On the open channel of TV Globo