This astronomer actually believes that we were visited by aliens in 2017

Discovering the existence of intelligent life beyond our planet may be the most transformative event in human history, but what if scientists collectively choose to ignore the evidence that it already happened?

A new book by Israeli-American astronomer and theoretical physicist Avi Lope states: The best and simplest explanation for the most extraordinary properties of a galaxy passing through our solar system in 2017 argues that it is alien technology.

Loeb’s credentials – director of the Department of Astronomy at Harvard, director of the Computer Theory Institute at the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomy Center, have published hundreds of innovative articles and collaborated with big names such as the late Stephen Hawking – whose thesis is hard to dismiss immediately.

“It is arrogant to think that we are unique, special and privileged,” he told AFP in a video call. “The right posture should be modest: ‘We are not special, there are many other cultures, we have to find them’.

Mysterious visitor

Lope, 58, explains the extraterrestrial origin of an object called Omuvamua (“Explorer” in Hawaii) Extraterrestrial: The first sign of intelligent life beyond Earth (Alien: The first sign of intelligent life beyond Earth).

In October 2017, astronomers observed an object moving so fast that it could only have come from another star, which would be the first recorded galaxy penetration.

It does not seem to be an ordinary rock because after orbiting the sun, it accelerated and deviated from the expected path driven by a mysterious force.

The traveling object also trembled strangely, becoming brighter and darker in scientists’ telescopes, and was speculated to be exceptionally glowing, claiming to be made of polished metal.

“The ideas that came to illustrate the specific characteristics of Omumuwa include something we have never seen before,” Lope said. “If this is the direction we are taking, why not consider an artificial look?”

Go to the light

“Omuwamuwa was not photographed closely during his brief stay; we only learned of its existence when it left our solar system.” There are two shapes that match the observed uniqueness: long and thin like a cigar, or flat and rounded like a cake, almost as thin as a razor.

Lope says the simulations point to the latter. He believes this material is deliberately designed as a light candle powered by stellar radiation. Before meeting our sun, Omuwamuwa was “resting” with nearby stars, which is statistically very rare.

“Omuvamuwa may be like a float that rests on the expansion of the universe,” Lope writes. Just like a wire left to keep some sort of brilliant life waiting to be executed by a star system.

Unite humanity

Loip’s comments put him in question with fellow astronomers. In an article on Forbes, Or astronomer Ethan Seagal He referred to Loip as “already a respected scientist” who failed to convince colleagues of his arguments and began to entertain the public.

Just as Galileo was punished when it was proposed that the earth was not the center of the universe, Loeb protests against an “culture of intimidation” at the academy that punishes hereditary questioners.

He said that compared to the monolithic but well-respected branches of theoretical physics, such as the search for dark matter or diversity, the search for extraterrestrial life was the most sensible way.

That is why Loeb promotes a new branch of astronomy, “space archeology,” to explore the biological and technical features of extraterrestrial life.

“If we can find evidence of technologies that have evolved over a million years, we can get shortcuts to those technologies and use them on earth,” Loeb said, reflecting on the philosophy of spending his childhood on a farm in Israel and the best questions of life.