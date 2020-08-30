Home World This endangered penguin loves to watch a show about penguins

This endangered penguin loves to watch a show about penguins

Aug 30, 2020 0 Comments
Endangered penguin loves to watch shows about penguins
“Pierre” made a daring journey from islands in the Indian or South Atlantic Ocean and was found washed ashore in southwest Australia, according to Perth Zoo. The little fellow is in rehab because he’s having some feather moulting issues and and is not waterpoof, so he isn’t able to go back in the water.
Since he doesn’t have any of his kind to play with, he’s taken a liking to a children’s claymation series about a family of penguins called “Pingu.” His caretakers pull up the videos on an iPad and he waddles over to watch them. They say “Pingu” is at the top of his watch list, according to a Twitter post from the zoo.

He also enjoys documentaries about rockhopper penguins and watching other rockhoppers livestreaming from across the ocean at the Kansas City Zoo in the US and Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.

Perth Zoo says rockhopper penguins are one of the rarest penguins in the world and the global population is thought to include less than 240,300 breeding pairs. They’re known for their distinct bushy eyebrows and prefer to hop around on rocks rather than using their bellies to slide on ice.

The zoo is working with its international colleagues so Pierre can find a new place to recover and make new rockhopper friends.

READ  Army soldiers ID'd in deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash off California

You May Also Like

Army soldiers ID'd in fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash off California

Army soldiers ID’d in deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash off California

What will the GOP be without Trump?

Neglect the 2020 election. Let us communicate 2024

UAE scraps Israel economic boycott after US-brokered deal | Israel News

UAE scraps Israel economic boycott right after US-brokered offer | Israel News

Never mind Navalny, Germany won’t get tough with Russia

Under no circumstances intellect Navalny, Germany will not get rough with Russia

F-22 fighters intercept 3 sets of Russian Tupelev jets near Alaska

F-22 fighters intercept 3 sets of Russian Tupelev jets in close proximity to Alaska

As coronavirus cases surge, Paris mandates masks in public

As coronavirus instances surge, Paris mandates masks in general public

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *