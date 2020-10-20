Home Economy ‘This is America… Trump 2020!’

Oct 20, 2020 0 Comments
A barista from the San Diego area is speaking after being witnessed in a viral video servicing customers screaming about the coronavirus mask rules and Black Lives Matter.

A video of what happened at Starbucks in Santee, about 18 miles northeast of San Diego on Saturday, shows a customer at the counter putting a mask down under her chin.

When the video begins, the woman appears to be in the middle of the sentence and is calmly speaking to black barista Alex Beckham. The customer said, “If I say that, I know it’s because I was a Trump supporter and discriminated against me.” “F — Black Lives Matter. I need a straw.”

Beckom, 19, gives her a straw. “Here you are.”

“Thank you,” says the customer. “And I also need sugar. Please give me two bags of raw sugar.”

While Beckom brings sugar for her clients, she says, “You have to wear a mask the next time you come in.”

The customer spoke, saying, “It’s not legal.”

“It’s a scam. I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask,” she exclaims. “This is America. You don’t have to say what you’re saying! Trump 2020!”

“We have to leave. Thank you,” says Beckom.

The woman begins to walk out of the store, but turns around and shouts again through the slightly open door. “F — Black Lives Matter!”

NBC News has no idea what happened prior to the event shown in the video.

NBC San Diego Customers reported taking off their masks to chat with other baristas.

Beckom told the station that when she asked the store to wear a mask, she complied at first but pulled it out again.

Alex Beckom, a Starbucks barista in Santee, California, was scolded by a customer who refused to wear a mask.NBC San Diego

“Because I’m black in America, I’ve been dealing with this kind of situation before, so I don’t want to risk my job, so I can stay calm and collect in these situations,” she said.

“President also [Covid-19], So I don’t understand a situation that is turning into a situation where everyone has to get together to make sure we don’t get sick or hurt. “Said Beckom.

A Starbucks spokesman said in a statement: “This behavior is not welcome in our store.

“Our focus now is to support a partner who has shown tremendous composure during very difficult interactions.”

