This is what happens if you do not accept the new policy

Feb 22, 2021 0 Comments
WhatsApp: É isto que lhe acontece se não aceitar a nova política

After taking a risk with a policy that does not please users, WhatsApp comes back to the load. Despite realizing the strength of the alternatives (Telegram, Signal and others), WhatsApp really wants to force users to accept the application policy that will take effect on May 15, 2021.

Those who do not accept the new WhatsApp policies … can not read or send messages!

If you do not accept the new WhatsApp policy you will not read or send messages ...


The new WhatsApp usage policy will come into effect on May 15, 2021.


Contrary to the wishes of the users, WhatsApp wants them to be compulsorily accepted, because otherwise Unable to read or send messages.  WhatsApp allows you to receive notifications and calls for a period of time.


WhatsApp: This is what will happen to you if you do not accept the new policy


As far as is known, when the new policy is adopted, WhatsApp will be allowed to share some user data on Facebook.


However, such a policy only allows users to send messages to companies and businesses and does not affect personal conversations as revealed.


WhatsApp has always been one of the most popular tools in the communication segment.  This does not mean that it is better, because tools like Telegram offer all the features (more complete) and another level of security. Numbers of telegram and signal downloads Is growing And WhatsApp has strengthened that the platform is a secure chat tool.


Considering adopting a new WhatsApp policy?


