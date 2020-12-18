This lively festive scene on Mars is truly insecure

Picture : ESA / DLR / FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

A European satellite has detected an incredibly realistic angel image complete with wings, halo and heart at the South Pole of Mars. It seems like some Mars artists painted the scene to wish us peace and happiness during the holidays, but there is a good scientific explanation for the surreal scene.

View in context. Picture : NASA MGS Mola Science Group

This festive scene was captured by the European Space Agency’s high resolution camera Mars Express Orbit. Typically, this part of the Red Planet is covered by a mile thick (1.6) -Kilometer-thickness ) Ice sheet, but it is currently summer in the southern polar region of Mars. As the ice was temporarily gone, the Mars Express was able to take photos The landscape gives us another example of paradoxical (Tuesday Worse For making things look non-existent).

In fact, this painting of an elliptical fairy, with its right hand outstretched and a heart to its side, is the result of several geological processes, ESA Explains.

The contrasting colors are not over a creamy cinnamon and cocoa latte, but rather a vast sandy field filled with dark, rock-forming minerals (mostly pyroxene and olive, which are also found on earth).

A perspective view. Picture : ESA / DLR / FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

What appears to be the tip of the angel’s right hand is probably a large submerged pit. These pits are formed when ice leaves the hollow pores directly into the gas. Sublimation pits can be found elsewhere in the solar system, including the dwarf planet Pluto.

The halo — perhaps the most eye-catching feature of the festive scene — is actually the edge of an attacking abyss. When Meaning it It smashed into Mars and kicked several layers from below. The head of the angel is made up of these dark deposits, which fortunately stand within the ancient attack valley, giving the appearance of the surrounding halo.

A comprehensive view of the ‘heart’. Picture : ESA / DLR / FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

To the right of the figure is a vertical escarpment, which outlines most of the heart. Created from millions of years of erosion, this strike has cliffs, steep slopes, and some dark deposits, the appearance of which is unclear.

As the ESA points out, scientists believe these dark objects were “once deep beneath the surface in layers of material created by ancient volcanic activity.” Although the material was once buried, “it was brought to the surface by continuous impacts and erosion, and then widely distributed throughout the planet by the Martian wind.”

This is how it is There was super cool optical illusion Created by some equally cold geological processes. Mars Express has previously discovered attractive features on Mars, including 50 miles wide (80.5 kilometers wide). Ice ring Korolev groove and a gigantic Cinnamon bread At the North Pole.