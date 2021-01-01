This Week’s Disney + Releases (12/28 to 1/3)

December marked the end of the season for some series on Disney +, so the streaming site is already bringing more news to its list. In turn, it’s always good to watch Disney + releases this week so you don’t miss anything you like.

This week, the highlight is the arrival of the live-action film “Kim is possible”, Which shows the teenage hero and his friend Ron want to save the world while dealing with the difficulties of high school. Next, check out the full list of Disney + releases for this week.

The titles listed below may change their release date without prior notice from Disney +.

Disney + Releases: Series

In the series, another Star Wars product gets its final episode this week, but more news is expected. See Disney + releases for this week’s series:

Believe me, it is true! (1/1)

This project is Disney + launches and features providers address different myths of nature and prove whether they are true or not.

TO! – Season 1 – Chapter 8 (01/01)

The series gathers former high school classmates from schools in the United States to perform a great concert with the help of Broadway stars.

Diaries of the future president – Season 1 – Chapter 8 (01/01)

The series is one of Disney + releases, and Helena tells the story of a little girl who goes through many hilarious situations in her childhood.

High School Music: A Serie: Oh Musical – Season 1 – Chapter 8 (01/01)

The series shows some students working hard to get a play in their school based on the original high school music films.

Lizzie McQuire – Season 1 and 2 (01/01)

The series, starring Hillary Duff, shows an alternative ego represented by an animated character about the stressful moments of a 13-year-old girl in her teens.

Picture in real life – Season 1 – Chapter 8

The series is one of Disney +’s releases, and brings many characters from the famous studio to the real world in live-action design produced by Pixar.

Flying – Season 1 – Chapter 8 (01/01)

The documentary shows the history and culture of different parts of Latin America with a little more explanation of their local culture.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Final Season – Chapter 8 (01/01)

In its final season, this animated Star Wars series, as always, shows the Jedi having to fight for peace.

One of the series’s releases of Disney + animation shows, Vampirina and her family have to embrace an area inhabited by humans.

Disney + Releases: Movies

As for the pictures, Disney +’s list of news for this week brings only one novelty, but for those who follow a map it should be very interesting, it was very successful. Check:

Kim Possible (01/01)

The film in live-action format shows the teenage hero and his friend Ron want to save the world while dealing with the difficulties of high school.

Ready! Now, you already know that Disney + launches are entering this week.