Thomas ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr., ‘Friday’ actor, has died at the age of 62

Dec 11, 2020 0 Comments
The 62-year-old actor began to feel unwell a week ago, but his symptoms “got worse, very quickly,” manager Cindy Cowan said.

He could not breathe and felt very weak, he said.

“It went really fast,” Cowan added.

Lister is best known for his role as Depo in the movie rights to “Friday” with rapper Ice Cube. Hulk appeared with Hogan in the world wrestling entertainment film “No Holds Part”.

Lister must have gone to a set for a new movie last weekend. However, he called for the cancellation because he was too weak and had difficulty breathing, Cowan said.

“Tiny didn’t miss the movies; he took it very seriously,” he said.

Cowan later revealed that the actor had canceled plans for a group scheduled for a TV show via Zoom on Wednesday.

That day his assistant said he went to Lister’s house with some vitamins and antibiotics. Family members involved also began calling him Wednesday night.

Calls were not answered, Cowan said.

The next day, a friend of Lister’s went to his house and called the police for help when no one came home.

Tiny Lister attended the premiere of the movie Dear Frank on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

When the delegates entered the house, they found Lister lying dead.

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be due to natural causes, but will eventually be determined by the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The death is still under investigation, the report said.

