Threat to CD Project Red class action

After the pre-release of this year’s highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077, which was badly disappointed by fans due to bugs, CD Project Red now faces a costly class action lawsuit.

The Cyberpunk 2077 is the catastrophic start Polish Studio CD Project Red has lost a lot of reputation so far. The ones from the last few years From game makers Bugs and game crashes, especially on load consoles, disappointed even the increased expectations. Law firms are now being formed in Poland and the United States to launch class action lawsuits for investors.

Cyberbank 2077 disaster may be costly

CD Project Red It will be very expensive. It is not yet clear how many of the 15 million Cyberbank 2077 copies sold so far will eventually come into profit figures considering the large number of players willing to return them. In addition to returns that were lower than expected, game developers from Warsaw also had to accept a recent drop in stock prices by more than 40 percent.

Investors don’t seem to like this. In the positive outlook of the past few years, some are now deceived – and are encouraged by lawyers to bring class action cases. On Monday, CD-Project-Red stock lost another six percent. Compared to the beginning of the year, minus is currently at a relatively low total of almost eleven percent.

Some investors, such as Polish partner and lawyer Mikoj Orshekovsky, consider themselves deceived by the promises of cyberbank 2077 makers. The New York Times reported. At Reddit, users compile certain statements from CD-Project-Red-managers to investors that may be considered false or misleading. pcgameshardware.de reports.

Class action case for misconduct

CD Project Red is said to have promised in November that the performance of the PS4 and Xbox One will be better than it is now. Arcekovsky Verifies its own information Requirements for filing a class action in connection with a criminal complaint for misconduct currently exist. According to the New York Times, New York law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Hers LLP is also in the process of reviewing a class action lawsuit.

