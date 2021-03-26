Three die in fighting in Myanmar; World Bank warns of contraction – Money Times

Security Forces Myanmar Witnesses say three protesters were shot dead by a military junta in the country on Friday. World Bank He warned that the country’s economy could shrink by 10% this year due to the unrest following last month’s coup.

One witness said security forces opened fire on protesters waving black flags in the southern city of Meik, “and was shot in the head.”

“We cannot collect the (third) body because there are too many security forces,” the witness told Reuters, and many more were injured. Fearing retaliation, the witness asked not to be named.

At least 320 people have died since the February 1 coup, nine of them this morning, according to figures compiled by the Association for the Prisoner of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Their data show that at least 25% of the victims died from gunshot wounds to the head, leading to the suspicion that the fatal injuries were intentional.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the death toll. A military spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

In an effort to increase pressure on the joint, The To us That’s it UK They imposed sanctions on military regulators, which Washington said was a reaction to their “brutal repression.”

Protests erupted across the country at dawn, this Friday, reports from the Mandalay and Chongqing regions and the states of Karen and Sin.

Witnesses said a group of about 100 drummers struggled until security forces dispersed them in the Sule area of ​​central Yangon.

“This war will not end until we win,” one of the protesters told Reuters. “I will confront them as much as I can.”

Organizers called for widespread protests on Saturday, Armed Forces Day, to commemorate the beginning of military resistance to the Japanese occupation in 1945.

On Friday, the World Bank reversed its projected growth in Myanmar’s economy by 10% in 2021.

The country “has been hit hard by strikes, strikes by workers and the military, a slowdown in mobility and disruption of critical public services, in addition to the banking and logistics and internet services sectors,” he said.