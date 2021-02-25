Three Kingdoms’, ‘Fates Divided’ Kanha Trailer e Data

The rules were broken, Next chapter compilation Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Before proceeding: Need to buy a prepaid card (gift card) for Xbox, BSN, Nintendo or Karena free fire diamonds? Great location GCM Games, Click here to check it out!

Ten years after the events of the main campaign, the soldiers will witness the end of a once best friendship between the two most important war veterans of that time as they fight to control China’s future.

Create a new empire with two of China’s most powerful warlord-led armies – the ruthless Gao Gao and the powerful Yuan Shao – each telling their own unique motives and stories as part of the 200 CE chronology (which is common).

Follow them with numerous warriors who have defined an era such as Ye Vanguard Spearman, Siong Noble Cavalry and King Joe Holbert, and enjoy the opportunity to control the elite of the Northern Army if you claim to have defeated your enemies.

In an attempt to establish a legacy for his family in the shadow of the Han Empire, players can embark on a massive interplay campaign with the ambitious Yan.

Prepare the ground for your son Liu Jong’s final legacy, use your unique suction dynamics to reap the rewards of his father’s hard work, or watch his best plans crumble under his care.