Three Kingdoms – Rules Separated are now available

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS

Total War: Three Kingdoms

The rules were broken Will be a collection of the next chapters defining the era Total War: Three Kingdoms. Ten years after the complex events of the main campaign, the players come to the end of a great friendship A little taller e Yuan Shao, Who will enter a painful conflict for control of China.

Check out the new release trailer:

New start date

The opening date of the 200s of the Common Era (CE) puts players at a crucial moment in the history of the three kingdoms, when the major heroes of history reach the pinnacle of their power. Will you continue to advance Cao Cao on the map or use Yuan Shao’s powerful army?

New war leaders

Start a new cross-generation campaign with Liu Yan, a highly ambitious strategist who seeks to create a legacy for his family in the shadows of the Han Empire. Make good use of the desire dynamics to produce a legacy passage for your son Liu Jong: reap the rewards of your father’s efforts or watch his big plans fall under your nose.

New units

Following Cao Gao and Juan Shao, players from the era like Yes Vanguard Spearman, Noble Cavalry Seongnu and Holbert also go to war.
Qingjo. You can also control the elite northern army if you defeat your enemies.

Free update

Start The rules were broken Indicates a free update for all players Three kingdoms, The restructuring of the Gao Gao and Yuan Shao factions, including a new Imperial maneuver mechanic, news for the Faction Council and more.

READ  It hurts too! The world's first smartphone with a camera under the screen in anti-testing (video)

Read more about the chapter set The rules were broken, Go to the FAQ page Link.

