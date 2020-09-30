Thunderbolt 4 products solve big USB-C problems

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Thunderbolt, a major contender for USB-C, is being used to address one of the standard’s biggest problems: the absence of hubs and docks.

Before the end of the year Other world computing Start shipping , The company said on Wednesday. Utilizing the new Thunderbolt 4 standard, it turns one port on your laptop into three ports in the Thunderbolt or USB-C standard. Due to the data limitations of USB-C, the standard cannot support docks on its own today.

“You have a choice,” said Larry O’Connor, OWC’s Chief Executive Officer, about the Thunderbolt product.

Thunderbolt and USB-C are at the heart of modern high-end computing. This standard allows you to connect large high-definition monitors, fast external storage arrays, or in the case of Thunderbolt, an external graphics card for improved performance in major gaming or video editing. It gives you a powerful and portable machine.

That’s a big problem for modern computing. Most of us buy thinner laptops as the port space shrinks. A more powerful port means your laptop can withstand severe computing loads. This is especially the case when hubs and docking stations amplify that power.

Thunderbolt 4 debuts as a sports notebook Intel’s new Tiger Lake processor. Thunderbolt uses USB-C connectors and cables, and can transfer other types of data, including DisplayPort video for monitors and USB for numerous other devices. It is this Thunderbolt adaptability that allows you to connect multiple USB-C devices to the Thunderbolt 4 dock or the Thunderbolt port of a hub.

Here’s how USB-C and Thunderbolt get complicated. The two standards compete but are linked. Thunderbolt has adopted a USB-C connector, and the latest versions of USB are being overhauled with Thunderbolt’s fast and adaptable technology.

Various USB standards

USB stands for Universal Serial Bus and its name is well known. This standard applies to car dashboards and airport charging stations. Plasma ball and The faster you type, the faster the hamster wheel rotates.. Originally it was used to transfer data to devices such as keyboards, mice, and printers.

Three recent efforts have improved USB. First, USB Power Delivery (USB PD) provides better electrical smart features, allowing you to charge devices with high power consumption, such as mobile phones as well as laptops that use up to 100 watts.

Second, the core data transfer technology, USB 3.0, has been upgraded several times and now supports speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second. There is little support for top speed, but it’s fast enough to transfer large video and photo files quickly.

The third is USB-C, a simpler physical connector for cables and ports. USB-C does not require any cables to operate. And it’s small enough for cell phones and thin laptops.

The next improvement is USB 4It’s an overhaul that incorporates Thunderbolt data technology, allowing you to use your dock and hub at higher speeds. Tiger Lake supports USB 4., Which helps peripheral manufacturers upgrade.

Thunderbolt 4 vs USB-C

As USB improves, it’s still catching up with Thunderbolt. Thunderbolt continues to evolve as well.

Thunderbolt 4 may not improve significantly over Thunderbolt 3. At first glance, because it is not faster. However, there are other benefits.

Thunderbolt 4 allows you to connect multiple devices to one hub that is not supported by Thunderbolt 3. This will help keep pace and support more devices.

Cables will be cheaper because they no longer need the built-in processor.

It powers two 4K displays instead of one.

Windows systems powered by Tiger Lake should support Thunderbolt more reliably.

Thunderbolt devices are more expensive than USB-C devices, but they are better tested and last longer, OWC’s O’Connor said. “It’s worth paying a little more. Many USB products are made for single use,” he said.

Intel has been hoping for years to generalize proprietary Thunderbolt technology across PCs, although not as widespread as USB. Tiger Lake and Thunderbolt 4 features will benefit potential customers.

Don’t expect to replace USB.