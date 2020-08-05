Home sport Tiger Woods confident he can include to his key tally at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods confident he can include to his key tally at PGA Championship

Aug 05, 2020
“Of program,” Woods claimed.

With no supporters in attendance at San Francisco’s Harding Park, there will be no roaring ambiance that Woods normally feeds off at majors, nor will there be the regular horde of enthusiasts tailgating him close to the course.

But the 15-time important winner is hopeful he can however thrive in this new aggressive setting.

“I don’t know if any individual in our era has ever played with no admirers in a key championship,” he reported on Tuesday, two days in advance of the event tees off.

“It is really likely to be very distinctive. But it’s however a important championship. It is even now the greatest players in the entire world. We all have an understanding of that heading into it, so there is certainly going to be plenty of energy from the competitive facet.

“But as much as the electricity outdoors the ropes, that is an mysterious. And ideally I can put myself in a place exactly where I can be in that posture the place I can feel what it feels like to have no supporters and also coming down the stretch with a possibility to get.”

Woods has had just just one competitive outing given that golfing resumed previously this yr, when he tied for 40th location at previous month’s Memorial Tournament.

He skipped the Players Championship in March with a back again personal injury soon right before the coronavirus pandemic place tournaments on hold, but says he now feels in excellent condition — especially in comparison to final year’s PGA Championship when he missed the slice at Bethpage.

“I sense great,” he reported

“Obviously I haven’t performed a lot competitively, but I’ve been taking part in a good deal at home so I have been acquiring a great deal of reps that way.

“Just attempting to get my way back again into this element of the season. This is what I’ve been gearing up for. We have received a whole lot of huge events starting up from here, so hunting forward to it. This is heading to be a exciting take a look at for all of us.”

Justin Thomas, who recently returned to the globe No. 1 location, and Brooks Koepka, who received the past two PGA Championships, are amongst the favorites to win in California, whilst a beefed-up Bryson DeChambeau has produced a assertion with his major driving match given that golf’s return.
But it would be silly to write off Woods, who capped off a outstanding comeback from personal injury when he won the Masters last calendar year.
The coronavirus pandemic has noticed the bulk of the men’s big golfing calendar change to the next half of the 12 months.

The Open up was canceled, while the US Open up and Masters will just take position in September and November respectively.

