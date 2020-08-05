Tiger Woods confident he can include to his key tally at PGA Championship

“Of program,” Woods claimed.

With no supporters in attendance at San Francisco’s Harding Park, there will be no roaring ambiance that Woods normally feeds off at majors, nor will there be the regular horde of enthusiasts tailgating him close to the course.

But the 15-time important winner is hopeful he can however thrive in this new aggressive setting.

“I don’t know if any individual in our era has ever played with no admirers in a key championship,” he reported on Tuesday, two days in advance of the event tees off.