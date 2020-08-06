Home sport Tiger Woods voices distaste for SF Giants during first working day of PGA Championship in SF

Tiger Woods voices distaste for SF Giants during first working day of PGA Championship in SF

Aug 06, 2020 0 Comments
  Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th gap through the initial round of the PGA Championship golf match at TPC Harding Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in San Francisco.

    Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP

Mentioned Los Angeles Dodgers supporter Tiger Woods managed to jab the San Francisco Giants’ orange and black colour scheme for the duration of the initial working day of the PGA Championship at San Francisco’s Harding Park.

Cameras picked up an amusing interaction involving Woods and Rory McIlroy at the tee box for the fourth gap, with Woods inspecting McIlroy’s black and orange bag.

“Giants hues,” remarked Woods, who is from Orange County and need to technically be a Los Angeles Angels enthusiast. “Could not do it.”


“I you should not know adequate about baseball to say sure or no,” replied McIlroy, who hails from Northern Ireland.

Woods then took the time to briefly demonstrate the Dodgers-Giants rivalry to McIlroy by using the Premier League’s Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry as an analogue.

“Oh, Ok,” stated an enlightened McIlroy.



Woods is having up-and-down 1st round (-2 through 14) and started off the match with a new putter following lacking multiple brief putts at the Memorial final thirty day period.

“It truly is essentially the exact same putter with a little bit more adaptability,” Steve Stricker, 1 of Woods’s closest confidants, advised ESPN. “He’s ready to modify the weights close to a minimal little bit, but the length is the change… He’s acquired a tiny extra duration on there, and that is just so he can follow a little bit much more without back soreness. That is what excites him the most is that he was equipped to set in a ton of time with this putter, and looking at him putt, it appeared precisely the identical to me. He rolled the ball terrific.”

Eric Ting is an SFGATE reporter. E-mail: [email protected] | Twitter:@_ericting


