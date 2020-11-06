Tim Anderson of Chicago White Sox at Tony La Russa

Chicago-Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson I’m curious to see how new manager Tony La Russa will react when he threw the bat for the first time after a big home run.

Anderson also clarified a few facts.

He will not change for the Hall of Fame captain who returned to the White Sox last week, 34 years after firing him. He said he was looking forward to playing for La Russa and having a good time.

2 related

“There’s a lot of news that we can’t get along,” Anderson laughed, “and hopefully we can keep doing it to win the ultimate goal, the South Side,” he said. . I am ready to pick up his brain and learn knowledge. … If he allows, just have fun. “

Anderson and outfielder Eloy Jimenez First baseman on Thursday video call Jose Abru As a Silver Slugger Award winner, he was announced as the most aggressive player in his position.

They won the World Series with Oakland Athletics and St. He’s got a coach who won two more Louis Cardinals. But Anderson and Jimenez said they were sorry to see the part of the White Sox with Rick Renteria that the team claims to be a mutual agreement on the separation.

A mix of young stars and solid veterans, Chicago jumped into the playoffs this year and ended a season of losing seven consecutive years.

“Tony is one of the greatest directors in the history of the game,” Jimenez said in an interpreter. “When I saw the news, I was happy to have someone like him manage it. But at the same time, it was bitter because I loved Ricky.”

La Russa is 2,728-2,365 and has six pennants in 33 seasons alongside Chicago, Oakland and St.Louis. Only Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) in the Hall of Fame won more victories.

However, at 76, he hasn’t made a lineup card since the Cardinals beat Texas in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. He has a lively team that is entertaining and loves to celebrate, and no more than 27-year-old Anderson.

“I’m not going to change my style, the way I play for Tony,” Anderson said with a smile. “It won’t happen. I’ll keep being me. I always have and will always. We’ll see what happens if we do the bat flip.”

La Russa is no stranger to managing his big personality. He had Rickey Henderson and Jose Canseco in Auckland. And his close Dennis Eckersley is known for pumping his fists, pointing at opponents, and firing virtual guns after striking.

La Russa said last week that the players are fine for congratulating players who are “real”. He wants his players to “be passionate about the competition.”

Anderson is looking forward to a conversation with La Russa.

“I told him,’How much did you read? You know, a lot of people said we couldn’t get along.” So I would ask him,’Why do you think so?’ “Anderson said, “I am excited about it. We hope we can turn this negative into a positive. Keep moving, keep playing, keep having fun. You can’t hang on to what your ultimate goal is.”