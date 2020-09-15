Tim Benz: First 2020’Trouble / Footsteps of Power’ broadcast after Steelers beat Giants

Daily and weekly of TribLIVE Email newsletter Deliver the news you want and the information you need right to your inbox.

We know that 2020 has taken away the most beloved traditions. Thankfully, it’s not Steelers football.

At least it’s still on television even if you can’t go to the game.

Because the Steelers are playing, you can continue to enjoy our favorite Steelers post game tradition here at “Breakfast With Benz”. That’s our weekly “Feats of Strength” and “Airing of Grievances”.

Often when the Steelers win, we stick to “Feats of Strength”. When they lose, it’s just a “brief broadcast”.

But when in victory they can file as many complaints as Monday night, we also need to vent.

Steelers won the opening game of the season against the New York Giants 26-16. The first 28 minutes or so wasn’t pretty. But as we wrote in the past All wins in september It is a blessing to this group.

Then let’s do it. The good and the bad of Week 1 in 2020.

Oh, and the most important positive thing? At least the NFL figured out how to play the game!

Characteristics of toughness

Beaten Barkley: We’ll see if the New York Giants chase Saquon Barkley the Giants Can get angry.

The Steelers defense team didn’t let that happen. He rode 15 carriers and was trapped on a meager street of 6 yards.

“We had an appointment,” said Director Mike Tomlin. “We will not be ashamed of that promise. We thought the man was a catalyst for what they would do aggressively. We do our secondary harm. But we accept the challenge. We had to build Scrum.”

It was the second-lowest total in Barkley’s career.

Linebackers (everyone) were fantastic in every aspect of the game.

TJ Watt blocked it. Vince Williams had a sack. Devin Bush had 7 tackles. Bud Dupree had a destructive power all night long. Ola Adeniyi took a tackle to defeat on the bench. And Alex Highsmith went into the backfield at the end of the game, even on his debut.

Good shareholder: JuJu Smith-Schuster had a strong match with 6 catches, 69 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

He also threw a key block and jumped into Benny Snell’s gossip.

“Ooh, ooh! Can you Snell Snell?”: When James Conner left the game with an injury (have you ever heard that sentence before?), Snell came in and made a big contribution.

Except for that mess he had 113 yards on 19 carriers.

Dating back to the 2019 season finale in Baltimore, Snell has now hit 204 yards in the last two matches.

2 minutes training: The Steelers’ attack was really bad during the 28 minutes of the match. The offensive line was owned by the Screamy Line. Ben Roethlisberger missed the target. And a lot of jet motion, wrong direction, Matt Canada stuff didn’t fool anyone.

But then, Ben Roethlisberger caught the ball at 1:32 in the first half and marched the team to 78 yards for a touchdown, hitting this fabulous James Washington score.

That gave the Steelers a 16-10 lead.

Roethlisberger told ESPN after the match, “We were able to pick a tempo.” “Dictate more of the coverage we were trying to see. People gave me enough time. In those situations it matters how quickly I get the ball out of my hand and let those players play.”

Five of the eight plays on that drive were Roethlisberger’s pass completions. He also sorted out 11 yards.

Cam’s hand: The Giants’ 19 match-3 quarter drive bent as much as the Steelers’ defense. Lasted 87 yards in 8 minutes 50 seconds. But at the four-yard line, the linebacker Bird Dupree, who was good all night long, teases Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and decides to throw a rocking throw…

… Cam Hayward ?? !!

Yes. This is why the Steelers offered Heyward a big contract extension just before the season kicked off.

His hand.

Watch out, Minka!

I swear. No problem for the rest of the season. Hayward boxing out of Robert Spillane for a block in the end zone is already the highlight of the year.

Airing of grievances

injury : The corner is all hit. again. already.

This time, ESPN reported that it was a left ankle injury. The running bag had only 9 yards in 6 carrys before being replaced by Snell.

Stefen Wisniewski suffered a chest injury. And when it comes to Zach Banner, I’m not sure if it’s the right thing to move Matt Feiler and give him the right tackle job.

But Banner worked really hard to get it. And his fourth quarter knee injury looked pretty bad. Hope he can come back. He deserves better than that.

Special Team: Chris Boswell missed the extra score. He also kicked the ball when kicking off.

Diontae Johnson groped the punt. Jabrill Peppers got a decent punt return.

Ick.

Dion Tae Johnson: Johnson groped the punt. He fell. He once had really bad communication with Roethlisberger.

But in the second half, he rebounded well with six catches and 57 yards.

Q3: After scoring at the end of the first half, the Steelers seemed to be making another march. Then Roethlisberger threw an unnecessary and deep 50-50 ball into Washington at 3-5.

Washington has a good play on it. But the Giants defender James Bradbury skillfully ripped it off.

Steelers allowed 19 play Giants drive before Heyward stealed the best Donnie Shell name.

At least the 2nd drive was the 4th with a field goal.

Crowd noise: Implementing fake crowd noise is not an easy task. But it worked better than before. Sometimes during the broadcast, it seemed that applause suddenly burst.

Even when the Steelers did the right thing.

When Ray-Ray McCloud almost hits a late kick return, I think all the “Giant fans” are cheering for the touchdown.

Referee: It wasn’t a horribly hosted game. However, officials made some important calls. Interference with the third pass for Joe Haden in the first quarter was a joke. It kept the drive alive and allowed New York to throw a touchdown pass in the next play.

That 19-play drive was supported by a missed hold by one of the Giants trying to stop Watt in a 4-1 finish against Saquon Barkley.

The Steelers also took one. Ask Evan Ngram about Mike Hilton holding the Giants wristband.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at [email protected] or via: Twitter. You can repost all tweets. All emails may be posted unless otherwise stated.

category :

Sports | Steelers / NFL | Breakfast with Benz

Daily and weekly of TribLIVE Email newsletter Deliver the news you want and the information you need right to your inbox.