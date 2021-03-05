Time to update! The Galaxy S10 Lite One starts thinking with UI 3.1

Samsung has already released an update with the One UI 3.1 on almost the entire Galaxy S10 lineup, including the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus, but until then the S10 Lite was still waiting for ODA.
Like, this Won Android 11 and One UI 3.0 in Brazil, Thought with the update coming through the firmware G770FXXU4EUBA, Which began publishing in Spain a few hours ago.
This system includes improvements and fixes to vulnerabilities (ah, it includes the Android Security package for March 2021), including fixing a security breach that affected the Exynos 990 – This should not be a problem for S10 Lite owners as it comes with Snapdragon 855.
Unfortunately some features were dropped from the S10 Lite with a UI 3.1, for example, the notebook is not compatible with Tex Wireless.
Nonetheless, it is interesting to note that Samsung continues to maintain its commitment to updating its smartphones, which is currently seen as one of the Android phone manufacturers, which shows a greater commitment in terms of support for updates.
Have you updated your Galaxy S10 Lite? Share your application experience Allcell Via the space below for comments.