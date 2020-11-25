Time will tell whether these Giants can thrive in an amazing playoff race

There is a limit that cannot be found in any reference book (ask your parents) or in any Google search. From what we have seen we know it exists and how that image is embedded in the lists we compile in our head.

There are athletes who thrive in stressful situations and those who don’t. Some people like it when the heat increases late in the games and late into the seasons. Some will wipe away the sweat and be cooler than others.

There is nothing to reveal the Petri-Dish model more than the severity of a post-season chase. According to the coaches, they are all great games, regardless of the level and playoff opportunities, but we all recognize that they are bigger and bigger, what awaits the Giants after Thanksgiving Bigger than anything they’ve met recently During the holidays.

“For me, it was different from the situation we were in for the last three years,” said Evan Engram of the tight end. “I know this is different for a lot of young people here. They get the chance to come into the league and play meaningful football.”

Meaningful football is here. For these Giants, this is an unknown journey.

In the last three years, the Giants are 2-8, 3-7 and 2-8 after 10 games. Now tackle this season’s 3-7. Therefore, there is a symmetry to this failure. There are differences with the company that owns the Giants. In 2017, the Eagles were 9-1 after 10 games. In 2018, the Cowboys took the lead in the 5-5 division. In 2019, this is the Cowboys, again, after 10 games, this time at 6-4.

The Giants got out of it in 2017 and 2019 and not really in 2018, which means little to those who remain on the list of survivors of all earnings know little, or nothing more than controversy in Thanksgiving. As Bob Dylan said, “You don’t need a meteorologist to know which way the wind blows.” “Going weekly and creating the future, finishing 3-13 or 4-12 or 5-11 is not a big deal to anyone inside, it’s only important to NFL draft bookkeepers.

All four teams in the NFC East have three wins after 10 games, which is a pathetic and elegant draw. The only divider with this fearless foresight is that the Eagles have a tie at their ledger 3-6-1, while the other three teams are 3-7. Someone has to win the brave thing. The Giants have as many good chances and bad chances as they have in the quartet.

After the afternoon game of Thanksgiving, the Cowboys or Washington would have gone first. On Sunday, the Giants will claim a share of the lead if they beat the Bengals in Cincinnati. On Monday night, the Eagles may re-emerge in front of the Sihas if they are upset.

This may go on for the next six weeks. Do any of these teams have the ability to clear a mini victory line? It would take to get the shame of capturing a division title despite having so many references below .500.

“People always say that real football is being played these months after Thanksgiving, in terms of football and football knowledge and awareness of the season and how it goes,” said defensive line player Leonard Williams.

Williams has not come around to much real football in his six-year NFL career. He went 10-6 as a player with the Jets in 2015, but that was not enough to create a postseason.

“Since then, I’m not really close to going to the playoffs,” Williams said.

How will Williams cope with this carrot placed in front of him? How about Engram? Daniel Jones was embarking on a tough journey against the Jets after 10 games, and the only playoffs of his football were for anyone who knew how to engage in fantasy football. A year ago draft classmate Darius Slayton was in the home area of ​​a strong introductory season so he could go home knowing when it would end.

What awaits the Giants – games with implications – is very new to many of them.

“This is definitely a unique opportunity,” Engram said. “It’s different from coming out of a pie week and having that motivation, the urgency, the opportunity and the feeling that lies ahead of us.”

Before long, we will find out if the Giants’ difference is the best or the worst of them all.