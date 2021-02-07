Tired of not having a Face ID? Apple has (finally) the solution

Many professionals do not like Face ID because they do not understand why you should not use a very simple fingerprint that works in the dark during the day, just put one finger in the right place. When Face ID simply stopped working due to the forced use of the mask, it was a concern that got some reason from last year. That is, while all iPhone users have been using the code for almost a year, the Android smartphone holder continues to use his faithful fingerprint.

This is something Apple has known to annoying users, so it is trying to find a solution. (Incidentally, some rumors indicate that Touch ID will return with the iPhone 13!).

Tired of not having a Face ID? Lets open with Apple Watch

So, with the release of WatchOS 7.4, Apple introduced the “Unlock with Apple Watch” function to the iPhone. Yes, for the iPhone, because the functionality has been on the MacOS for some time.

Open with Apple Watch? How does it work?

First, keep in mind that the Apple Watch does not change the Face ID, instead, it is a kind of filler. That is, when the iPhone is unable to read the entire face due to the use of a mask, smartphones will send a “ping” to the Apple Watch… If it is unlocked on the user’s wrist, the Apple Watch will send another authentication ping. For iPhone, thus allowing to open.

However, if you want to use the new functionality now, you need to be quiet because it is only available in iOS 14.5 beta and WatchOS 7.4 beta. So if you do not want to use beta versions, please wait a few more days.

However, keep in mind that it only works on unlocking the smartphone, and Face ID is the primary authentication mode for purchasing and installing apps.

