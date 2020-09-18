Titans’ AJ Brown confronts Jaguar with bone bruises in his knees

Nashville, Tennessee-Friday Tennessee Titans manager Mike B Ravel ruled out wide receivers. AJ Brown Sunday match against Jacksonville Jaguar. Brown didn’t practice all week because he had a bruise on his knee.

The second year receiver was not included in the injury report last week. Brown was absent from training camp several days in a row, and when he returned, he wore a band on his left knee.

Brown is expected to be a big part of Titans’ pass game this season. He was a rookie last year, posting 52 receptions at 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Brown was targeted eight times in a match against the Denver Broncos in the opening game of the season and finished five receptions in 39 yards. Corey Davis Led Titan with 7 receptions for 101 yards.

Davis was really limited this week. If Davis couldn’t play, the Titans wouldn’t have the top two receivers. Davis was recorded as suspicious before last week’s game due to a hamstring injury.

Vrabel said the newcomer is back Darrynton Evans (Hamstring) was also excluded on Sunday.