Titans’ Taylor Lewan tears the ACL in a victory over the Texas.

that much Tennessee Titan Defeat Houston Texas In overtime, it improved 5-0 to 42-36 points on Sunday. But like the left tackle, the victory didn’t come without pay. Taylor Rwan After receiving an MRI, I confirmed reports of torn ACLs.

Lewan posted the following message: Via Twitter Monday afternoon.

I wanted to let everyone know I had an MRI today. I ripped the ACL against Houston yesterday. Don’t feel sorry for me, I will treat this rehab center like a pro and I will be back better than ever. Thanks to all Titans fans for supporting. #NoBadDays

Lewan left the game early due to a knee injury, but with assistance he was able to leave the field. Three pro bowlers Ty Sambrailo, He was beaten by JJ Watt and allowed a strip sack Ryan Tannehill Play it a few times later. Titan left the guard Roger New Fold On Twitter on Sunday night, he said he still had Lewan’s back and confirmed that Lewan suffered some serious injury.

“It hurts, no doubt,” Tannehill told CBS Sports on Monday. “I mean, it hurts so much because there’s no way. He’s a high-level runner for a week, and his presence on the outside will definitely miss. It’s going to be hard, but he’s been involved for us several times already this year. Is a person who has been involved so far this year and he has done a great job for us.”

Sambrailo replaced Lewan on Sunday, but he may not be a permanent replacement on the left tackle. Tennessee also has a swing tackle. Denis Kelly, Is currently starting from the right and has a first round pick as well. Isaiah Wilson, But he hasn’t snapped this season yet.

Lewan was originally drafted by the Titans at 11th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He hit the pro ball three times in a row in 2016-18 and developed into one of the better offense tackles in the league. Not only is he responsible for protecting Tannehill’s blind, he is also the leader of the locker room. The Titans will definitely miss him when he goes out of season.