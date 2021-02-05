Home Economy Tokyo 2020. The head of the organization apologizes for the bad comments about women

Feb 05, 2021 0 Comments
“I feel that the comments made during the meeting with the Japanese Olympic Committee are against the spirit of the Olympics. Sorry,” Mori, 83, told a news conference.

On Wednesday, Yoshiro Mori argued that it was difficult for women to be concise, noting that female members of the governing body “know how to put themselves in their place.”

The reports of the chairman of the organizing committee for the next edition of the Olympic Games (OJ), which was postponed to 2021 due to the Kovit-19 epidemic, were released during a meeting with the Japanese Olympic Committee, opened to the media and reproduced daily by Asahi Shimpan.

“Board of directors meetings in the presence of many women take longer. If the number of female members increases and intervention time is less, it is very difficult to bring them to an end, which is irritating,” Mori said.

“Women have a competitive attitude. When one raises a hand, others feel obligated to express themselves. That’s why everyone ended up talking,” she added.

The former Japanese Prime Minister (2000-2001) noted that “there are seven women on the organizing committee, but they know how to position themselves”, which caused a smile among many officials who attended a meeting.

