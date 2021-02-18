Tom and Jerry’s premiere hit in Sao Paulo cinemas – 02/18/2021 – Cinema

Last week, in the preview, “Tom & Jerry – The Movie” became the most watched movie in theaters in Brazil. “Wonder Woman 1984”, Was on stage for six weeks. The data comes from the international media analysis firm ComScore.

Now, the animated film about the enemy cat and mouse duo, which mixes real scenes and real life actors, joins the premiere circuit. Two new plays have been added, “Berlin Alexanderplatz“About a refugee in Germany, and“ ninth – I burn them if I get wet ”, which goes with a woman who deports herself after committing a crime.

PRE-PREMIERE

Monster hunter

Germany, China, USA and Japan, 2020. Movement: Paul W.S. Anderson. With: Milla Jovovic, Megan Goo and Nanda Costa. 14 years

Based on the video game of the same name, the film stars Brazilian actress Nanda Costa. The story follows Lieutenant Artemis and his soldiers as they are sent into a new world. In this place, they fight in search of survival against giant humans with supernatural powers.

The world of glory

France, 2019. Direction: Robert Gudiguan. With: Ariane Ascarid, Jean-Pierre Doroussin and Gerard Mylan. 16 years

Mathilda’s life could not be more chaotic when her daughter was born: her husband, who is a driver, has problems with taxi drivers, his father has just gotten out of jail, and he has financial problems. To help with family problems, his brother has the idea of ​​starting a new business.

Premier

Alexander Platz of Berlin

Germany, Netherlands, 2019. Movement: Burhan Qurbani. With: Velket Punk, Jella Haas and Albrecht Sooch. 16 years

Once rescued on the southern coast of Europe, Francis swears to God that he will be a better man. Living in Berlin, he realizes the difficulty of being an illegal immigrant and falls for the lust of a German who promises to give him a job in the underworld of the German capital with the promise of easy money. The film premiered at the 44th Mostra de Cinema.

Nona – If they make me wet, I burn them

Chile, 2019. Direction: Camila Jose Donozo. With: Josephine Ramirez, Gigi Reyes and Paula Dinamarca. 12 years.

To avenge her ex-boyfriend, Nona commits a crime and has to escape arrest. After settling in a seaside town in Chile, a fire forces a neighbor to leave their homes – but, for some reason, the only house that is not affected by the tragedy is Nona’s house.

Tom & Jerry – The Movie

Germany, USA, France and the United Kingdom, 2021. Movement: Tim Story. With: Close Grace Morates, Michael Pena and Rob Delaney. Free

The film mixes the classic characters of animation with real scenes and real life actors. In the story, children and adults discover how the cartoon contestants met and why Tom and Jerry became arch-enemies fighting like a cat and mouse.

