Tom Brady can’t track down when the pirates run out of last drive with the Bears.

On the other side of the ball, Nick Foles (Brady’s Super Bowl LII Nemesis) hit 30 with 42 at 243 yards and 1 touchdown and 1 interception for the Bears.

Bucs took the lead at 13-0 for two minutes before halftime, sharpening at the gate. Brady found Mike Evans on his first touchdown pass that night and Tampa Bay pushed Ryan Succop’s field goal to the double-digit lead. However, with two quick touchdowns in Chicago in the second half, the Bears took 14-13 lead through the first half.

It set the stage for a post-war reversal as the team swapped leads during the third quarter. Tampa seemed to be successful when Brady found his old friend Gronkowski with a 16-yard pass, which set the stage for a Succop field goal at 25 yards, giving Bucs a 19-17 lead at 4:49. go.

However, Foles’ last drive scored a 38-yard field goal for Cairo Santos in Chicago and scored 1:13, and Brady’s late drive was not long after a streak incomplete.

Take a look at how things went.

11:32 PM: Will do that. The fourth down pass play is knocked out and the Bears take over. Brady lost the calculation of how many downs there were? It would be interesting to see if he will talk about it later.

One1:26 PM: Cairo Santos’ 38-yard field goal puts them in the rule with a 20-19 loss and 1:13. Let’s see what Brady can do here.

11:04 PM: Did you look familiar? Frustrated Brady goes to Gronkowski, who he knows best, for a 16-yard reception that gets Bucs into the field goal range. Provided by Succop, 19-17, 4:49 left. You see Brady different from the first 4 games. When he falls a little or his team makes a mistake, he really starts lying on the guys. We didn’t see him during the first four games of the season. We can see a lot (relatively) in the second half. Anyway, it’s 19-17, Tampa Bay and 4:49 remains. Brady hit a one-touch down with 23 at-bats in 34 at 237 yards.

10:51 PM: Cairo Santos’ 47-yard field goal gives the Bears a 17-16 lead 10:34.

10:35 PM: The flag really started flying. On the most recent Tampa Bay drive-which started optimistic enough-Gronkowski’s 16-yard pass (on the ball for Mike Evans-I think Manny Ramirez serves as Johnny Damon’s cutoff guy) was nullified by an OPI call. Khalil Mack was hit with a personal foul call in a play that erased Brady’s sack. Tampa offensive lineman Ryan Jensen had another personal foul call, shortly after that Bucs paved the way for the Tampa punt. Not surprising. Bucs was the third team to be penalized in the league tonight, and the Bears finished fifth. However, the series ended with Brady being outraged by his teammates.

10:19 PM: Succop delivers a 39-yard field goal at 9:04, moving to 3rd place to give Bucs the lead again. Not a good drive for Brady and Tampa Bay’s attack. At first glance, the Bears seem to have figured out a few, but it’s enough to put three points on the board. He has 25 at-bats and 16 at-bats at 150 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 sack. 16-14, Tampa Bay.

10:10 PM: Note-If I’m Matt Nagy, I’m going to take the ball to Kodarel Patterson at least once. Dynamic attack option. I loved him for a short time in New England. He can do terrible things for the team.

9:56 PM: Nick Foles and Bears were 14-13 in Chicago with Brady and Bucs. Here are some brief summaries:

• Brady: 14-for-23, 130 yards, 1 TD

• Gronkowski: Holds 5 targets 1 time in 13 yards.

• Nick Foles: 15-for-21, 151 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

• In most cases Brady’s draw was on target, especially early on. He was very keen except for one suggestion that could result in an overturned touchdown to Tanner Hudson at the end. (He also overthrew Mike Evans in the middle of the second quarter.) He was also helped by a bad penalty on the Chicago defense, but overall it was a (mostly) clean class for the quarterback.

• Did anything else help Tampa get the lead early? Except for the last two minutes of the first half, he played great complementary football, but the Bears couldn’t get any kind of aggressive rhythm. Tampa Bay took the lead 13-0 in 2 minutes until the first half. The Bears had a pair of quick touchdowns in less than two minutes, but Brady and Tampa took advantage of the opportunity early.

• Gronkowski… Well, I don’t know what to think. I don’t know if it’s because he went all out last year or if he just started to wear out his age and body, but he doesn’t feel the same. Tampa Bay’s opening drive had one nice 13-yard pickup that helped lead to a field goal. But other than that, it was almost a non-factor. What’s the best example of him looking different? Brady aimed for him in the second quarter drive, passing a low pass in his direction. He would have pulled lightly from past turns. Couldn’t keep it this time. So it’s an honor.

• Chicago gets the ball to start the second half.

9:49 PM: Engraved gold Foles actually redefines the term continuous quarterback. Bucs rose to 13-0 in a two-minute warning. Now, Chicago 14-13. Foles put together a pair of quick scoring drives, partially taking advantage of Kyle Fuller’s takeout in the second. It is 14-13 in less than a minute to get into the first half. 36 seconds left until half time.

9:40 PM: Bears responded with 13-7. Foles is committed to Chicago and has the most consistent night out. He’s 124 yards and 17 at-bats and 12 at-bats in interception.

9:25 PM: Ryan Succop’s 35-yard player wins 13-0 with 7:03 left in the first half. The drive started optimistic enough, but the Chicago defense could have strengthened as the action got closer to its own end zone. (Mike Evans’ Brady overturn may have caused a touchdown.) Overall, Brady is 12 at-bats at 121 yards and 18 at a touchdown.

9:14 PM: Good combo. Is Evans officially Brady’s person?

9:01 PM: The Bears had the #1 Red Zone defense in the league, but Brady and Bucs were able to make a third drive up close that night. Some good pitches from Brady-I remember years ago when people questioned Brady’s arm strength-but he really showed it when he made a touchdown pass to Mike Evans. I put the laser into the receiver with a nice bevel pattern. It is 10-0 in 56 seconds in the first quarter. For a bit of context here we’ve mentioned Red Zone D, but in fact the Bears have an impressive all-round group on the side of the ball. They are the top ten in total yards allowed. This makes all of Brady’s quickstarts. It’s more impressive. Right now, he has a TD of 1 in 11 at-bats and 7 hits at 89 yards.

8:35 PM: Brady finished an 11-play 54-yard drive that ended up with a 39-yard field goal by Ryan Sukob, making Tampa a 3-0 at 9:48 in the first quarter. Among the early highlights included a 13-yard connection with Rob Gronkowski. Overall, Brady is 3 at 6 at 41 yards after his first drive. It’s a good series against a talented Chicago defender, but it could lead to a touchdown due to a loss of connection with Tanner Hudson.

8:15 PM: Brady spoke with Erin Andrews as part of a pre-game show and covered a couple of topics related to New England.

Brady in cold weather: “I will never miss it. I don’t know if you can see cold weather outside of the ski season. I’m here in warm weather so you forgot how nice it is. And I grew up in California. As far as I can imagine now, I think I am a Floridian.”

His decision to leave New England: “I had a great career there. For 20 years. It was just time. I have left everything I can win on the field for 20 years. I gave my heart, my soul… everything. My football trip took me elsewhere. Like many other soccer players have built their careers.”

7:55 PM: Personal note: It was really nice to have the opportunity to visit Soldier Field for Bears-Patriots in 2018. I grew up as a fan of the Bears and it was very special to get the chance to see from a journalist’s point of view. I know it’s not the same as when it had an old fashioned look. The new version looked like they had dropped a protective ring in the old place. However, I could still see the pillars and when I went down the tunnel I got an old-fashioned atmosphere. Not many places of that kind left. If you’re a football fan, if you have resources, you’re on a bucket list.

7:28 PM: Since I am Tom Brady for the Bears, I think I’m legally obligated to post this. One of my favorite Brady memories of his New England days.

7:16 PM: Below are the inactive states of each team. Bucs had a few question marks on the injury report, but besides Chris Godwin sitting there, Brady seems to have a lot of familiar faces with this evening’s lineup.

7:10 PM: Welcome to football on Thursday night. There is a Buccaneers-Bears clash where you can see Tom Brady and Tampa Bay aiming for a 4-1 start against Nick Foles and Chicago. Brady and Foles have much lower stakes and other uniforms, but it will be a rematch in Super Bowl LII.

We’ll be updating on this overnight, so keep all the latest information here.

