Tom Brady fires again at Michael Strahan around birthday tweet

Tom Brady fired again at Michael Strahan on Monday right after the Hall of Fame defensive stop poked pleasurable at the quarterback with his birthday want.

Strahan posted a birthday information to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback together with a photo of himself placing Brady on his back for the duration of Tremendous Bowl XLII.

The previous New York Giants star wrote: “Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Of course, I experienced to use this image Again.”

Brady experienced rather the comeback for the Super Bowl winner.

“Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to operate it back again…on a football subject…where I continue to go to function just about every day…”

Brady is arguably the very best NFL quarterback of all-time and for him to still be competing at a high level at the age of 43 is outstanding. Previous time, his past with the New England Patriots, he recorded 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. The staff was eradicated in the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, a a few-time MVP, and a 6-time Tremendous Bowl champion.

The one thing Strahan has on Brady is the Super Bowl earn. The Patriots were being undefeated going into Super Bowl XLII, when the Giants pulled off one of the most significant upsets in the event’s historical past.