Tom Herman will continue as head coach of Texas

Austin, Texas – Although flirting with the national championship coach three times City Mayor By Texas executives, Tom Herman 2021, will be Longhorns’ coach at UT Athletics Director Chris del Conte announced Saturday.

“There is a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach,” Del Conte said in a statement. “My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our project and coaches. At the end of the regular season, I would like to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach.

“As I watch our football show now, I see tremendous youth and promising talent. Our student-athletes are growing and they are expressing their hearts. It was an unprecedented year for all of us and we were all disappointed that we did not meet our expectations. Like many fans who support me, I can’t help but think what 2020 will be like.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, but I’m glad to see our players and program progress.”

Texas (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) closed its regular season on Thursday, with its game canceled in Kansas due to Longhorn’s Govt-19 issues. UT announced on Thursday that 23 players and 28 personnel were in solitary confinement due to positive tests or contact tracking.

Hermann’s overall record for four seasons in Texas goes 31-18 (.632) to the Longhorns’ bowl game – which could be the Alamo or Cheese-It Bowls on December 29th. Herman as 3-0 in cup games in Texas.

It was a tough start to the 2020 season for Herman and Longhorns after they escaped with an overtime win from the Texas Tech before falling to 1-2 in the Big 12 game against DCU and Oklahoma.

Hermann also drew the ire of his bosses and fans for his team’s failure to stick together for the traditional, post-ice game of the Texas ice following four overtime losses to the OU. That’s when UT executives began a conversation with the mayor, which ended on December 6, when the mayor, who won national titles in Ohio (with Herman as his attack coordinator in 2014) and Florida (2006, 2008) told Texas he was not returning to college football for health reasons ( Mayer has an arachnoid cyst in his brain, which is exacerbated by stress), sources close to the situation told Horns 247.

UT’s 100 – year – old school song, Ice, caught fire during the summer social justice struggles because its origins were introduced on campus in 1903 at a ministerial event.

Del Conte advised UT coaches at weekly meetings that student-athletes should not sing The Ice, but they should stand together as a team during the song. After the OU failure, Del Conte ended up talking to the football team, and from that point forward, the team stood together for the eyes, and the controversy died down.

The football team began to make progress in wins against Baylor in Oklahoma State and at home against West Virginia. The 41-34 overtime win over sixth-placed Cowboys in Stillwater was the first road victory for UT to beat the top 10 in 2010 after beating 7th Nebraska in Lincoln.

Texas controlled its own destiny to reach the Big 12 title game until a 23-20 home defeat on November 27 in Iowa (8-2, 8-1). Quarterly. A pair of Fourth Down results failed – a fake punt and a 30-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter, which stopped Texas in the middle of the fourth quarter at seven – contributed to the loss.

But the Longhorns jumped again next week with a 69-31 victory in Kansas. The win marked four games for Texas over the Wild Gates and marked UT’s second win in Manhattan, with Texas losing five times before Herman took over as coach.

Upon returning from K-State, Texas found three soldiers and two crew, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.