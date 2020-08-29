Tomas Nido confirms he was Mets player who was constructive for COVID-19

Tomas Nido all but announced he was the Mets player who analyzed optimistic for COVID-19.

The team’s backup catcher posted a image of himself in uniform on Instagram and wrote: “Missing remaining out there with my brothers! Just can’t wait to get again out on the field shortly. Use your mask and keep harmless, this virus will strike when you the very least expect it! Be again before long.” He added the hashtags #fcovid #lfgm

Starting off catcher Wilson Ramos commented on the picture, “We pass up you bro!!!!!”

Past Thursday, the Mets-Marlins game in Miami was postponed following a Mets player and coach analyzed optimistic for the virus. The Yankees-Mets series more than the weekend was also postponed as the Mets — who swept a doubleheader from the Yankees in The Bronx on Friday — went via day by day screening and isolation.

On Tuesday, they positioned Nido and infielder Andres Gimenez on the injured listing for undisclosed explanations and activated Gimenez on Friday. Third base coach Gary DiSarcina and bench coach Hensley Meulens had been also not at Citi Subject on Tuesday, although Meulens has due to the fact returned. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen stated on Tuesday that 4 gamers or coaches who examined damaging have been in close make contact with with people infected.

The workforce has declined to remark on a time body for a achievable return for Nido or what protocols Gimenez had to move to rejoin the crew. The 26-year-outdated Nido, recognized for his defense, was accomplishing very well offensively ahead of his hiatus, batting .292 with two home runs and six RBIs in 25 at-bats. Ali Sanchez made his 2nd commence in area of Nido in the 2nd sport of Friday’s doubleheader towards the Yankees.