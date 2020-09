Tommy DeVito, founding member of The Four Seasons, died at age 92.

DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, according to his friend Alfredo Nittoli First, I posted the news on Facebook.

Two other founding members, Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, were also presented. Statement on social media.

“We send our love to his family during these most difficult times. He will be missed by everyone who loves him,” read part of the message.

Along with Joe Long, men started foursome in 1960, becoming famous for harmony and falsehood. DeVito and Valli have already been performing together since 1954, when the band started.