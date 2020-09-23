Tommy DeVito, founding member of The Four Seasons, died at age 92.

DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday, according to his friend Alfredo Nittoli First, I posted the news on Facebook.
Two other founding members, Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, were also presented. Statement on social media.
“We send our love to his family during these most difficult times. He will be missed by everyone who loves him,” read part of the message.
Along with Joe Long, men started foursome in 1960, becoming famous for harmony and falsehood. DeVito and Valli have already been performing together since 1954, when the band started.
While together, the band recorded four top hits: “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Walk Like a Man” and “Rag Doll”.
Four seasons Entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame In 1990, they were immortalized in 2005 with the creation of the hit musical “Jersey Boys”. It tells the story of the band and won four Tony awards, including the best musical of 2006.
DeVito was born on June 19, 1928 in Bellville, New Jersey, and was the youngest of nine children. He learned how to play guitar on his own and began performing at the age of 8.
His last album was a series of Italian folk songs he recorded and released in 2006.