Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch!

The new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is one of the most anticipated games by Saga fans, bringing the much-desired remake of a game that marks a generation Gamers. Since it was officially launched in September last year, Activision has angered many fans by not revealing details about plans to launch it on other platforms and new generation consoles.

So, until now, fans have been constantly thinking that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is only available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Now, it has been officially confirmed that the popular game will be released in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, no estimate for its release has been released, and this is not yet confirmed Port Is ready to publish.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 also comes with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Activision confirms the introduction of the Nintendo Switch and reveals more exciting details about the game’s arrival on the new generation consoles.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will be officially released on March 26th. As you might expect, these newer versions offer significant improvements.

Highlights Support for 4K resolution at 120fps, Spatial audio And cross-gen improvement. That is, for those who already have the game in its current version, you can continue your campaign in the new version.

As for the free upgrade, it is only available to players who purchase the digital deluxe version. The remaining players can upgrade by paying an extra 10. Whoever decides to invest in a physical version of the game will not be able to upgrade it because they are out of luck.

