Tony Hsien, ‘visionary’ behind Japos shoe retailer dies at 46 American News

Tony Hsih, the “visionary” developer of online shoe retailer Japos, who led the transformation in Las Vegas in recent years, has died at the age of 46.

Hesey was injured in a house fire in Connecticut, according to his attorney, Powai Framsrid. He was “quietly surrounded by family” on Friday, according to a report by DTP, the organization he founded in 2012 as an umbrella for the revival project.

A DTP spokeswoman, Megan Fazio, did not elaborate on the incident, but paid tribute to Hsien, who retired from Sabos in August after 21 years as its chief executive.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him and always brightened the world,” the statement said. “Gives pleasure It has always been his magic, so instead of mourning his change, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life. “

Born to Taiwanese parents in Illinois, Hsih was an Internet pioneer who founded a banner advertising agency in 1996 after graduating in computer science from Harvard University.

The sale of LinkExchange to Microsoft allowed him to become a venture investor in technology startups, including Japos, where he and his Harvard classmate Alfred Lynn ran a small business selling shoes online. B 1.2 billion company At the time of Amazon’s acquisition in 2019.

Hsih was CEO for another year, but his sentiments were elsewhere, especially in his efforts to transform Las Vegas into a 21st-century city at the center of the technological revolution.

He invested $ 350 million of his money in DTP companies, which in turn attracted entertainment, dining and housing projects to previously reduced areas of the city.

“In support of his city and the people within it, Tony Hsih changed the landscape of Las Vegas,” said Hotel Derek Stevens. Said on Twitter.

“Our community will miss him greatly and rest in peace. I will miss him greatly.”

Skateboard star Tony Hawk, who turned into an entrepreneurial investor, called Hesie a “true pioneer”.

“[He] A visionary observer. He was generous with his time and willing to share his invaluable expertise with anyone. He was very cold, ” Hawke wrote.

Hsih, who moved Japos to Nevada in 2013, originally lived in Las Vegas, a country behind the development of the South Highlands, a city famous for its celebrities and sports experts.

His 2010 book Delivery Delight has spent more than half a year on the New York Times bestsellers list.