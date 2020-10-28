Top 10 activists in Hong Kong detained after planning asylum application at US consulate

Police said two men and one woman aged 17 to 21 were arrested for remarks by separatists on social media.

Studentlocalism, once a pro-independent group, identified the three on Facebook as former governor Tony Chung and former members William Chan and Yanni Ho.

According to the British-based activist group Friends of Hong Kong, who said he was working with Chung, he was planning to apply for asylum at the US consulate in Hong Kong before his arrest.

All three Studentlocalism members Arrested in July In connection with posts posted on social media by pages claiming to represent the group’s international status.

CNN’s Eric Cheung contributed to the report.