Top 10 Best Photos of 2020 from the Hubble Space Telescope

Although this year has been very unusual and dull many times, the place has always been amazing. In fact, those around us are constantly evolving, and there have been some images of Earth received from some neighboring country.

Now, at the end of 2020, we show you the 10 best photos of the Hubble Space Telescope of your choice Forbes.

The look he recorded Hubble Space Telescope Always incredible. From different angles of the solar system to distant and obscure galaxies, the Universe is revealed. In 2020, some moments were recorded for its 30th anniversary. Today we leave you with 10 very interesting photos taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

10 - Dust shade of black hole

This image from the Hubble Space Telescope captured the heart of the active galaxy IC 5063. As we can see, the photo reveals a combination of bright rays and dark shadows from the burning center.

09 - Relative Rings

In Einstein's theory, massive bodies function like distant bodies. A really rare and strange phenomenon can be seen in the picture.

If you pay attention, it identifies GAL-CLUS-022058 located in the Fornox constellation. It is one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our universe.

08 - Floating gas cells

When a new massive star begins to shine, its energy radiation can ionize the hydrogen in the cloud, even if it is within the formed cold molecular cloud. That way, you can create a large, hot bubble of ionized gas.

Later, a photo taken by the Hubble Space Telescope captured frEGGs: compact, dark balls of dust and gas. In fact, some of them form low mass stars.

07 - Large spiral galaxy

UGC 2885 can be seen in the photo taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Because the galaxy actually has an extraordinary size, it is located 232 million light-years away in the constellation Perseus. In other words, it is 2.5 times wider than the Milky Way and contains 10 times more stars.

06 - Decomposition of the Comet Atlas

The Hubble Space Telescope has identified 30 fragments of the C / 2019 Y5 (Atlas) comet, which have been reduced. In fact, these are vivid images of the event, resulting in a house the size and photograph (April 20 and 23) 146 million kilometers from Earth.

05 - Butterfly Nebula

As recent observations reveal, they exhibit a glossy "S" curve, which exemplifies gas and iron-rich emissions.

The nebula is formed from the presence of one or more stars located at its center. In addition, it is 2,500 and 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpio.

04 - Turbulent Thursday

This is the last photo of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on August 25. Thus, the clear vision provided by Hubble allows researchers to study planetary weather, much like the storms that occur there.

03 - Intense margin

While this may seem like an important element, the photo taken by Hubble shows the reality of a small part of the eruption wave of the supernova cygnus 2,400 light years away.

02 - Starling

Hubble saw a photo that was interrupted by the passage of the SpaceX Starling satellite.

01 - Cosmic Coral

The Hubble Space Telescope recorded how young, energetic and massive stars illuminate and shape the origin of strong winds and ultraviolet radiation.

In the photo we can see a large blue neighbor NGC 2014, a large red nebula and NGC 2020. Thus, both are part of the vast expanse of star formation in the Great Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy located 163,000 light-years away.

In fact, the name "cosmic coral" appears due to the probability between nebulae and the ocean.

Thus, since 1990, during its 30-year operation, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has been able to obtain approximately 164 terabytes of data for generations of current and future researchers. In addition, it has already allowed about 47,000 celestial bodies for more than 1.4 million observations.

