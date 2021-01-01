Top 10 Best Photos of 2020 from the Hubble Space Telescope

Although this year has been very unusual and has been reduced several times, the location has not stopped surprising. In fact, those around us are evolving, and there have been many images of the Earth receiving from certain gender neighbors.

Now, as 2020 draws to a close, we show you the 10 best photos captured by the selected Hubble Space Telescope Forbes.

Captured footage Hubble Space Telescope Always incredible. From various angles of the solar system to distant and apparently unknown galaxies, the Universe is released. In 2020, many moments were captured as to what his 30th birthday would be. Today, we leave you with the 10 best photos captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

10 - Dusty shadow of black hole

This image from the Hubble Space Telescope captured the heart of the active galaxy IC 5063. As we can see, the photo reveals a mixture of bright rays and dark shadows from the burning center, where there is a miraculous black hole.

09 - Relative Rings

In Einstein's theory, massive bodies function like distant bodies. You can see a really rare and strange phenomenon in photography.

If you pay attention, it identifies GAL-CLUS-022058 located in the Fornox constellation. It is one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our universe.

08 - Floating gas cells

When a new massive star begins to shine, its energetic radiation can ionize the hydrogen in the cloud, even if it is inside the formed cold molecular cloud. That way, you can create a large, hot bubble of ionized gas.

Later, the photo captured by the Hubble Space Telescope captured frEGGs: compact, dark globes of dust and gas. In fact, some of them form low mass stars.

07 - Large spiral galaxy

UGC 2885 can be seen in the photo taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Being a galaxy of very unusual size, the galaxy is located 232 million light-years away in the constellation Perseus. That is, it is 2.5 times wider than our Milky Way galaxy and contains 10 times more stars.

06 - Decomposition of the Comet Atlas

The Hubble Space Telescope has identified 30 fragments of the C / 2019 Y5 (Atlas) comet, which are broken. In fact, they are clear images of the event, and the resulting fragments are about the size of a house and were 146 million kilometers away from Earth at the time of the photo (April 20 and 23).

05 - Butterfly Nebula

As recent observations reveal, they exhibit an excellent “S” curve, which exemplifies rich gas and iron emissions.

The nebula is formed from the presence of one or more stars located at its center. In addition, it is between 2,500 and 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius.

04 - Turbulent Thursday

This is the last photo of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on August 25. Therefore, the clear vision provided by Hubble allows researchers to study the planet's weather, such as the storms that occur there.

03 - Intense margin

Although it may seem like a subtle element, the photograph captured by Hubble depicts the reality of a small part of the supernova eruption wave Cygnus located 2 400 light years away.

02 - Starling

Hubble saw the photo interrupted as the SpaceX Starling satellite passed by.

01 - Cosmic Coral

The Hubble Space Telescope captures how young, energetic and massive stars illuminate and shape their birthplaces with strong wind and ultraviolet radiation.

In the photo, we can see a large red nebula and a small blue neighbor NGC 2020. Thus, both are part of the vast expanse of star formation in the galaxy Great Magellanic Cloud of satellites located 163,000 light-years away.

In fact, the name "cosmic coral" appears due to the potential between nebulae and the ocean.

Since 1990, during its 30-year operation, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has generated nearly 164 terabytes of data for generations of current and future researchers. In addition, it has already directed more than 1.4 million observations of about 47,000 celestial bodies.

