Top 10 Series and Movie Screenings of April on Netflix

This Thursday (1/4) news calendar opens, in addition to marking the first day of April, which has been dubbed the “lie” Netflix. Between series and films, there are plenty of great options to see even this holy weekend.

In the series, the main novelty is the shadow and the bones. Based on the work of Lee Bardukov, it shows a world devastated by the production war, where the orphan Alina Starkov discovers that she is capable of liberating her country.

Among the films, the most anticipated debut was the comedy of Escovio Tovio, Olivia Spencer and Melissa McBride. The plot follows two childhood friends, who create a pair of superheroes, one of whom creates a formula that gives superpowers superpowers.

It doesn’t stop there! There will be some great news between Netflix, series and movies in April Metropolitan areas Here are ten of them listed so that you can add them to your list and not miss them.

Series

Heaven and the Serpent (2/4) – In the 1970s, the ruthless killer Charles Chopraj attacks travelers exploring Southeast Asia’s “hippie trail”. In terms of real facts.

Easy Money: Series (7/4) – Ambition, dizziness and obsession surround the lives of three individuals in the hopeless and evil search for wealth.

My Father and Other Shame (4/14) – A single father (Jamie Foxx), who owns a cosmetics company, wants to learn how to deal with the teenage daughter who moved in with him. Directed by Ken Whittingham.

Shadow and Bones (4/23) – In a world devastated by war, orphan Alina Starkov discovers that she has extraordinary powers and becomes the target of dark forces.

Innocent (4/30) – An accidental crime in this Spanish series fills a man’s life with intrigue and murder. When he finally finds love and freedom, a connection brings that dream back.

Images

Natural Force (1/4) – When a condominium is evacuated due to a hurricane, police join a group of residents to deal with criminals who are occupying the area in search of $ 55 million. Starring Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth.

Cowboy Soul (2/4) – A rebellious young man goes to live with his father in the summer and finds a home in the Black Cowboys community in Philadelphia, USA. Film produced by Ricky Stop with Idris Elba.

Thunder Force (9/4) – When two childhood friends reunite and form a pair of superheroines, one of them creates a formula that gives superpowers superpowers. With Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Love and the Monsters (4/14) – Seven years after escaping a real apocalypse, the unfortunate Joel (Dylan O’Brien) escapes from an underground bunker and tries to return with his ex in this film, which has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Radiation (15/4) – Driven by a brilliant mind and great curiosity, Marie Curie (Rosamond Bike) embarks on a scientific journey with her husband Pierre (Sam Riley). Together, they make world-changing inventions.