Top 5 Best Short Series to Watch Simultaneously on Netflix

Series to watch simultaneously on Netflix

Looking for a series to watch only on weekends? It came in the right post! In this post, we are going to give you 5 best series tips to watch at once Netflix. They are all 4 to 7 chapters long, That is, the marathon is easy to do.

Highlights, we have Queen’s Gambit, Miniseries found Netflix At all times, and mysterious Behind your eyes, Which is one of the most surprising results.

See full list:

First tip Alias ​​Grace, short series of 6 chapters. It is based on the 1996 historical novel by Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s continuous suspense.

A young Irish woman from the middle class under Grace Marx, she decides to try life in Canada. Thomas Kinner, who was hired as a housemaid, has been sentenced to life in prison by Nancy Montgomery, the governor of the house, for brutally murdering her boss.

After 16 years in prison for immigrants, Dr. Simon falls in love with Jordan Grace and will do anything to find out the truth about this case.

The second tip is Area Movedia, which has only one season in the series and 6 episodes. This is a series of police suspense.

The series’ plot is based on a bestseller of the same name, whose main axis revolves around the investigation into a murder at a luxury private school in the Stockholm neighborhood.

After the tragedy that devastated the entire country, a young woman named Maja Norberg (Hannah Arthan) Has been charged. The series also addresses a test that reveals vague events and youth secrets related to relationships and family.

Third Tip: The Life and History of Madame CJ Walker, a play that tells the story of Madame CJ Walker, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist and political and social activist who died in 1919. He has only 4 chapters in total.

This is great for those who enjoy entrepreneurship because it shows the story of Madame CJ Walker (Octavia Spencer), A social activist and the first millionaire woman to make her own fortune in the United States: through hair and makeup products for black women.

The fourth tip is the mysterious Behind Your Eyes based on Sarah Pinnacle’s bestseller. He belongs to only one season and 6 suspense genres in 6 episodes.

PS: Don’t look at any spoilers about her, what’s in this post!

The story follows the life of Louise, who is in a relationship with her boss, psychiatrist David, but sees a tendency to change his life after he befriends his wife, Adele.

Fifth and Final Tip O Compito da Rainha, one of the most watched series in Netflix history and one of the best rated, presented the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Short Series for Anya Taylor-Joy

The series is based on the novel Queen’s Gambit of Walter Davis. Published in 1983, the book tells the story of the rise of the orphan, one of the best chess players in the world. She not only follows the life and development of Beth Hormone, but also addresses topics such as addiction and feminism.