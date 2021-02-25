Top 6 Mistakes of Smartphone Users

Smartphones are multitasking devices. People access them for work, study, reading, playing with betting sign up bonus, or watching TV shows. Yet, even the most experienced users make mistakes, and these are the main of them.

Neglecting the Case

Case is one of the most useful accessories for your phone, which performs several important tasks. The first and most important is to protect your gadget. If the back cover and side panels are made of plastic, then with active use in a couple of months the case will begin to show abrasions.

Moreover, scratches can appear even on metal panels, so covers are useful for these models. Save presentable appearance is especially important if you later plan to sell the phone.

The second task of the case is the ease of use. Metal or glass surfaces can be very slippery, and because of this the gadget is difficult to hold in your hands. The solution to this problem will be a case made of silicone or anti-slip soft-touch plastic.

Before buying the case, make sure that it has holes for charging, headphones and does not cover the speakers. If you often play games on your phone, be sure to stress-test. The case should not cause overheating of the processor. If temperatures reach critical, it is worth looking for a “breathable” case.

Constant Operation of Wireless Networks

Active use of a smartphone battery lasts for a day. The lion’s share of the charge is consumed by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and mobile Internet. Try to turn off these functions if you do not use them. Considering that all of them are located in the upper toolbar, it’s a matter of seconds. This also includes GPS. The smartphone is actively spending energy searching for satellites, receiving and transmitting the signal.

Incorrect Charging

Almost all modern smartphones use lithium-polymer or lithium-ion batteries. Unlike nickel-cadmium, they have no memory effect, so there is no need to do a full discharge and charge to 100%.

Installing Useless Programs

On the web you will come across dozens of applications that promise to speed up your phone and increase performance. Some of them do slightly improve performance, but you can do it yourself with the standard functions.

It is recommended to install applications only from trusted sources. If you download software from third-party sites, there is a high chance of catching a virus.

Unprofessional Cleaning of Your Smartphone

During even careful use of the phone connectors and speakers over time will accumulate dirt, dust and small debris. This will affect the operation of the device. For example, if the speakers become clogged, the phone will play quieter. Dirt in the USB connector may cause your phone to stop charging.

Dirt can be removed from the connectors, but do it with extreme care. Users use needles, toothpicks, paper clips and other improvised means. They can damage both the speaker and USB-connector, and in the worst case even short-circuit the contacts of micro USB or Type-C connector.

If you are going to clean your smartphone, use only professional tools. The power of the smartphone should be turned off.

Neglecting Updates

iOS and Android operating systems regularly receive various updates. They fix bugs, add new features and optimize your smartphone. Even if you think your gadget works correctly, there may be hidden vulnerabilities in the firmware that can be exploited by malware.