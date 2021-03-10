Topics directly related to epidemiology, economics and democracy – economics

Global economic, social and political consequences of the epidemic Govit-19 Be equal to World War 2. Worldwide, pollution has affected more than 117 million people and killed more than 2.6 million. In Brazil, More than 11 million people have been affected and more than 268,000 have died. This number is increasing.

Epidemiology undoubtedly showed that being treated properly has become a global disorder. The era of institutional understanding between countries ended in order Bill Clinton; In government Donald Trump, Had the policy of restructuring companies.

There is no known economic cure for this epidemic. Never a shock of supply and demand. The solution is to end Covit-19. It depends on the science, not the economy. However, the West has shown that without a united leadership it respects unity, trust and the right of nations to self-determination: a non-discriminatory democracy. Government Joe Biden It is a spark of hope.

This fragile reality of international politics, coupled with the economic crisis and difficulties in accessing vaccines, will certainly be an obstacle to the resumption of growth, investment and employment in countries. More than 50 vaccines are being tested in different laboratories worldwide. Their availability will be a beacon to alleviate the anxiety of many, but it will not fulfill the hope of sustainable growth.

Brazil’s dream of a rapid economic recovery was far from over for two reasons: the lack of immunizations for the entire Brazilian population and the recent political will Administrator To send National Congress Only projects that have a popular appeal. The first is the political error of minimizing the economic impact of epidemics and the conceptual analysis of the origin of vaccines. The second is more serious because it will increase investor distrust of financial, economic and administrative reforms, which represent the pillars of the economy’s growth. GDP (GDP), Employment and income.

Over the past year, there has been a loss of wealth in many countries. Compared to this loss in nominal dollars, Brazil lost 25%, the largest loss among the ten largest economies in the world. It reflects not the efficiency of the economy, but rather the quality of its management.

Society understands that governments are in power, not just using power for pleasure. Social incompatibility regarding the management of democratic institutions is growing today. This is happening in many Western countries. Governments and politicians have used power for their own benefit, insulting the economic well-being of citizens. Communities’ distrust of the representation of democratic institutions has intensified. Democracy has become an uncontrollable force, instigating dictatorial, fascist political regimes.

Even in this dramatic moment, regardless of political rule, leaders rule with the support of society, not populism, they respect the recommendations of science, they present a high level of economic governance. This Vietnam, Gives China, Gives South Korea Yes Australia, Who quickly recovered from the epidemic and whose economic activities returned to normal.

The epidemic will pass, but it will leave unprecedented levels of political and economic uncertainty in Brazil.

* EASP-FGV Economics Editor, author of the book ‘Well, Roberto. You won! Economic Thought by Roberto Campos (Editorial Top Books)