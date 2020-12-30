Torchlight II is available for free at the epic game store

Torchlight II Free Games Today, December 30th Epic Sports Shop. As always, players who claim it will keep the game as it was when they bought it.

It is an action game created by Rooney Games released for Windows on September 20, 2012. It is a sequel to Torchlight and supports point-to-point multiplayer and extended conversion features. The game was released for OS X on February 2, 2015 and for Linux on March 4, 2015. Ports For the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were launched on September 3, 2019, and were created by the panic button.

Torchlight II is now available for download

Torchlight II takes place in an imaginary world where the character of the player is one of four classes, each with different abilities. The plot begins by destroying the city of Torchlight in the hands of the Alchemist from the first game, and follows the path of destruction left in the alchemist’s path, while at the same time seeking a cure for the disease that has driven him mad.

The sequel to the first game will initially be an MMORPG, however, as Torchlight II was released with single and multiplayer support because the company thought it could release much faster than the planned MMO. The game received mostly positive reviews from critics. The planned sequel, Torchlight III, is scheduled for release in 2020.

