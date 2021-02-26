Toroft: Everything seems to be against us. Football can be terrible Ben – Benfica

Tharapt did not hide his disappointment later Defeat against Arsenal And as a result the Europa League was eliminated.

“It’s football. It’s horrible, we know. We’re frustrated. Everything seems to be against us. It’s not easy. Let’s think about the next game. We’re focused on winning the league again. We have a second semi – final. Told the Moroccan SIC at the end of the 2nd round match of the 16th round of the tournament.

Related



He continued: “Lack of fans? I think. I think all clubs do that. We’m not used to playing without fans. We lose him. We do not want to make excuses, but we feel it.”

“We were frustrated, we had a good time in the game, we scored two goals and we knew we had to score. It’s very frustrating to struggle in the last five minutes,” he, meanwhile, told Sport TV.

.