Home sport Toroft: Everything seems to be against us. Football can be terrible Ben – Benfica

Toroft: Everything seems to be against us. Football can be terrible Ben – Benfica

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
Toroft: Everything seems to be against us. Football can be terrible Ben - Benfica

25 February 2021 – 20:18

Morocco talks about “the responsibility to represent a club like Benfica”

Tharapt did not hide his disappointment later Defeat against Arsenal And as a result the Europa League was eliminated.

“It’s football. It’s horrible, we know. We’re frustrated. Everything seems to be against us. It’s not easy. Let’s think about the next game. We’re focused on winning the league again. We have a second semi – final. Told the Moroccan SIC at the end of the 2nd round match of the 16th round of the tournament.

Related


He continued: “Lack of fans? I think. I think all clubs do that. We’m not used to playing without fans. We lose him. We do not want to make excuses, but we feel it.”

“We were frustrated, we had a good time in the game, we scored two goals and we knew we had to score. It’s very frustrating to struggle in the last five minutes,” he, meanwhile, told Sport TV.

.

By registration

12

Have your say

READ  European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia - handball

You May Also Like

A Pola - Draco Classic (FC Porto) breathes

A Pola – Draco Classic (FC Porto) breathes

Cardiola praises Cancello and opens a game about Bernardo: ″ Last year ...

Cardiola praises Cancello and opens a game about Bernardo: ″ Last year …

Bernardo Silva praises Cardiola Cancello - reveals the 'unexpected' qualities of the hero.

Bernardo Silva praises Cardiola Cancello – reveals the ‘unexpected’ qualities of the hero.

Aston Villa online game is in crisis due to

Aston Villa online game is in crisis due to

Mixing Tech and Sport – What’s the Future for Formula 1?

Some of Portugal's opponents in the play-offs

Some of Portugal’s opponents in the play-offs

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *